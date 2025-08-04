State DMV Opens Hall County Location

LINCOLN, NE - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces the opening of the new Grand Island Service Center in Hall County on Wednesday, August 20. The office is located at 3529 S. Locust St. and will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The new location replaces the 121 S. Pine St. office and continues the transformational business model currently used in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas. Customers will encounter a more streamlined experience by completing their business in a single transaction with the examiner, removing the need to make a payment to a county treasurer staff member.

“Opening our new service center in Grand Island is a continuing step in transforming driver license service delivery in Nebraska,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “This modern facility allows the DMV to serve customers efficiently for those customers requiring in-person service. We continue to encourage eligible customers to take advantage of our online services.”

“I’m extremely excited for our customers in and around Hall County as we improve the manner in which we provide services,” said Matt Coatney, Administrator of the Driver License Services Division. “There have been significant reductions in wait times and an enhanced customer experience at each of our four service centers in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas. We intend to replicate this improved service in Grand Island.”

The DMV will begin accepting appointments for all services on Monday, August 11th in advance of the Wednesday, August 20th opening. Applicants should schedule an appointment on the Nebraska DMV’s website: dmv.nebraska.gov

The final day for driver license services at the current 121 S. Pine St. office will be Friday, August 15th. Driver license services will not be available in Grand Island/Hall County on Monday, August 18th, nor Tuesday, August 19th to allow for the transfer of operational equipment. For Monday, August 18th, nearby counties with driver licensing services will be Adams (Hastings) and Buffalo (Kearney) counties. On Tuesday, August 19th, services will be available in Adams (Hastings), Sherman (Loup City), Clay (Clay Center) and Buffalo (Kearney) counties. If circumstances arise during this transition that cannot be met by our online services or surrounding county hours, please contact the Driver Licensing Services division directly at (402) 471-3861.

Dozens of online services are also available at dmv.nebraska.gov. Most customers can renew their driver’s license and State ID Cards online, as well as update their address or order a replacement license online.