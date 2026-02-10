DMV Announces Opening of Norfolk Service Center

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is excited to announce the opening of the new Norfolk Service Center in Madison County on Thursday, February 19th. The office is located at 2209 N 13th Street and will be open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The new location replaces the current driver licensing office located at the courthouse in Madison. This marks the sixth DMV Service Center in Nebraska and expands to northeast Nebraska the DMV’s transformational service center model that has already improved customer service in other urban areas of the state.

The service center model provides a more streamlined customer experience by allowing customers to complete their business in a single transaction with the DMV examiner, eliminating the need to make payment separately through county treasurer staff.

“This new service center in Norfolk is one more step in transforming driver license delivery in Nebraska,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “This leading-edge facility enables the DMV to more efficiently serve customers required to come to a DMV office in-person. We continue to encourage eligible customers to take advantage of our online services.”

“The service center business model has resulted in significant reduction in wait times and a better customer experience at our other service centers around the state,” said Cheryl Porter, Administrator of the Driver License Services Division. “I’m excited to be able to improve the way we serve our customers in and around Madison County.”

To help ensure a smooth and efficient experience, the DMV will begin accepting appointments for services on Monday, February 9th, in advance of the opening on Thursday, February 19th. Customers are encouraged to schedule their appointment online at: dmv.nebraska.gov

The final day for driver license services in Madison will be Friday, February 13th. Driver license services will not be available in Madison County on Tuesday, February 17th or Wednesday, February 18th.

On Tuesday, February 17th, nearby counties with driver licensing services will be Platte (Columbus) and Cuming (West Point) counties. On Wednesday, February 18th, services will be available in Platte (Columbus) and Wayne counties.

If circumstances arise during this transition that cannot be met by online services or surrounding county hours, customers may contact the Driver Licensing Services Division at (402) 471-3861.

The Nebraska DMV offers dozens of services online 24/7 at dmv.nebraska.gov, making it easier than ever for customers to take care of many DMV needs from home. Most customers can renew their driver license or state identification card online, update their address, or order a replacement license, without needing to visit an office.