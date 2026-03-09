Nebraska DMV Unveils Newly Redesigned Driver License and State ID Cards

LINCOLN, NE - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the launch of a newly redesigned driver license and state identification card, featuring new Nebraska-themed imagery, enhanced security elements, and a new black-and-white photo format to better protect residents from identity fraud.

The updated design highlights iconic symbols from across the state. Featured on the card are images of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, cattle grazing on the prairie, wheat, Nebraska’s Official state insect, the honeybee, and the Wildcat hills in western Nebraska.

A key feature of the new credential is the use of a black-and-white (monochrome) photograph of the card holder. Black-and-white images enhance the ability to distinguish facial features by emphasizing structure, lighting, and texture over color which supports identity verification efforts for law enforcement and businesses.

In addition to its refreshed appearance, the new credential incorporates advanced security features to prevent fraud and counterfeiting, including upgraded anti-counterfeiting technology, refined microprinting, and additional embedded security elements supporting law enforcement efforts and safeguarding identities of Nebraskans.

“These new driver licenses and state ID cards celebrate the people, industry, and landscapes that define Nebraska, while integrating the most up-to-date security features available,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “The addition of monochrome photographs and enhanced security features further strengthens our ability to protect Nebraskans’ identities.”

The Nebraska DMV will begin issuing the new driver licenses and state ID cards at select locations beginning this month. All driver licensing service locations across the state will be issuing the new design by mid-April. Current credentials with the previous design will remain valid until the expiration date shown on the card. There is no requirement for residents to replace their existing credential before it expires.

"Cards with the previous design will continue to be valid for all official purposes until they reach their expiration date,” said Cheryl Porter, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division. “Customers should renew or replace their credential only when they are otherwise required to do so.”

Nebraska updates the design of its driver licenses and state identification cards periodically to incorporate emerging security technologies and maintain the integrity of official state credentials.

More information about the new design is available at dmv.nebraska.gov/dl/driver-license.