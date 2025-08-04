Secret Spaces and Local Icons Bring a Big-City Experience to Tampa

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Secret Spaces , an immersive art series presented by The Rooted Door, prepares to launch in August, the organization is recognizing the iconic Tampa establishments and local household names whose support has made this year’s production possible. Through collaboration with public agencies, small businesses, and cultural organizations, The Rooted Door continues its mission to create accessible, community-driven arts experiences in Tampa.“We believe that building a thriving city starts with investing in its storytellers,” said Alyse Pask, founder of The Rooted Door. “Every one of our partners shares that belief and their support makes it possible for artists to dream boldly, use space creatively, and invite people to connect in meaningful ways.”In partnership with the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, City of Tampa, Visit Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay History Center, Henry B. Plant Museum, and the Center for Architecture and Design Tampa Bay, Secret Spaces is a testament to what’s possible when a city comes together to celebrate its cultural legacy. They are joined by local businesses and community champions including Hotel Haya, Proper House Group, Ash Water Street, J.C. Newman Cigar Co., Roost Home and Garden, Dance Tampa Bay, Hampton Inn & Suites Ybor City, Paper Seahorse, Artistree Gardens, Brewed Awakening Coffee, and Monkey Shoulder Rum – each bringing something essential to the Secret Spaces experience.The City of Tampa, Tampa Bay History Center, and Henry B. Plant Museum have generously contributed historical assets to enrich the experience, highlighting how community partners are coming together in various ways to support Secret Spaces. In addition, The Rooted Door is demonstrating its commitment to being a community leader in conscious sustainability. Through its partnership with Artistree Gardens, the organization is implementing sustainable practices such as composting all waste, providing water refill stations to eliminate single-use plastic bottles, and actively working to reduce the event’s overall carbon and waste footprint.“At Hotel Haya, we’re proud to be a gathering place where culture, history, and creativity intersect. Supporting The Rooted Door and its Secret Spaces event series is a natural extension of our commitment to celebrating the artists and stories that shape our city’s vibrant identity.” said Rachel Poole, Director of Lifestyle at Hotel Haya. “We believe in partnerships that not only reflect the spirit of Ybor City but also inspire deeper community connection through the arts — and we encourage others to support the work this organization is doing for our community and future creative concepts.”“At its core, Tampa is special because of its history, art, and the cultural threads that have shaped it over time. From its culinary expressions to public art, you can see and feel the uniqueness of this city in every corner,” said Ferrell Alvarez, Chef Partner of Proper House Group. “Proper House Group is honored to back organizations like The Rooted Door that enrich our community. Their project, Secret Spaces, elevates the stories that unite us while supporting the city's art scene.”This year’s Secret Spaces experience takes place inside the former Greater New Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Ybor City — a venue rich with historic and cultural significance, reimagined through live performance, music, dance, and immersive installations. The site will be activated by dozens of Tampa-based creatives, designers, and performers, all supported by the community-centered contributions of these local partners.As a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The Rooted Door remains committed to curating immersive cultural experiences that give back. A portion of proceeds from this year’s series will benefit the Center for Architecture and Design Tampa Bay, whose work helps preserve the region’s architectural and cultural heritage.Tickets for Secret Spaces are on sale now. To learn more, visit www.therooteddoor.com/secrets and follow @therooteddoor on Instagram for updates, artist previews, and behind-the-scenes content.About The Rooted Door:The Rooted Door is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit creating immersive cultural experiences that support the arts, elevate community voices, and activate underutilized spaces with meaningful purpose. With deep roots in Tampa, the organization is committed to helping the city emerge as a national arts and culture destination through visionary events, scholarships, and nonprofit partnerships. For more information, visit www.therooteddoor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.