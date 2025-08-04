13th Annual SAVOR St. Pete Expands with Star Chefs, 100+ Brands, in Michelin-Rated Culinary Market

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th annual SAVOR St. Pete Food & Wine Festival returns for another unforgettable weekend on Saturday, November 1, and Sunday, November 2, 2025. The festival will be held at its iconic location in Vinoy Waterfront Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, along the picturesque Tampa Bay waterfront.“We’ve been working toward this moment for over a decade, and 2025 will truly be our most elevated year yet,” said Tammy Gail, owner of SAVOR St. Pete. “From major culinary names to premium drink activations and new onsite experiences, we’re taking everything guests already love and pushing it to the next level.”Set within six expansive tents covering over 40,000 square feet of shaded space and overlooking Tampa Bay, guests will explore a range of culinary delights and tasting experiences, including:- The heart of the festival, SAVOR St. Pete Grand Tasting Village, will feature a curated lineup of culinary personalities, local Chef rockstars, restaurants, nationally acclaimed vineyards, and craft breweries.- Experience live cooking demonstrations on the San Pellegrino Cooking Stage, presented by Publix Super Markets, featuring top regional and national chefs, interactive segments, and engaging sponsor activations. Plus, enjoy appearances by celebrity chefs including Brian Malarkey (Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen) and Carlos Anthony (winner of CHOPPED and featured on Food Network’s 2025 Hot List), alongside more than 120 delicious brand experiences.- The Mixology Experience Lounge returns, presented by Publix Liquor Stores and Fever Tree Mixers – an immersive and educational space for cocktail lovers featuring premium spirits, hands-on mixology sessions, and a relaxed lounge atmosphere.- A high-energy culinary showdown as top Bay Area chefs compete to win first place in the signature SAVOR Chefs Culinary Competition.Recently named a 2025 Elite Event by Visit St. Pete Clearwater and a finalist in St. Pete Life’s Best Of Awards for Best Annual Ticketed Event, this year’s festival is set to reach new heights. SAVOR St. Pete is proud to partner with leading sponsors, including Publix Super Markets, the City of St. Petersburg, Visit St. Pete Clearwater, and Sysco, whose support helps bring this elevated culinary experience to life.Tickets to SAVOR St. Pete are all-inclusive, providing guests with unlimited access to food, wine, and beer samplings, live DJ entertainment, a limited-edition wine glass + wine lanyard, and a custom SAVOR tote bag. For those with a taste for elevated experiences, the always-sold-out VIP ticket offers private access into the VIP tent with comfortable furniture groupings and unlimited tastings of some of the most premier and boutique spirits brands.General Admission is priced at $120 per person and includes event access from 1 PM–4 PM. VIP Admission is available for $150 per person and includes early entry at 12 PM and access to the VIP Spirits Lounge. For more information, visit https://SavorTheBurg.com ABOUT SAVOR ST. PETE:SAVOR St. Pete has been dubbed “the hippest, most exciting, two-day food, wine, and craft beer festival on Florida’s West Coast.” The festival is a weekend-long showcase of foods, wines, premium spirits, and craft beers. For tickets or more information on SAVOR St. Pete, visit https://SavorTheBurg.com . Follow SAVOR St. Pete on Facebook or Instagram. Stay tuned for exciting details about future SAVOR events across Florida.

SAVOR St Pete 2024 - One of St Pete's Largest Food Festivals

