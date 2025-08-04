Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Monroe County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Akintunde Campbell who died on July 31, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) in Rochester.

At approximately 7:37 p.m. on July 31, RPD officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a man looking into homes and cars on Ernestine Street in Rochester. When officers encountered the described individual – Mr. Campbell – on a sidewalk on Ernestine Street, a brief struggle ensued before he walked away from the officers and allegedly displayed a black handgun. The officers instructed Mr. Campbell to put the gun down, but he did not comply. Officers discharged their service weapons, striking Mr. Campbell. Mr. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.