PacEHR™ EHR Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Ensuring Controls for Post-Acute Long-Term Care Providers

Certification validates sustained operational effectiveness of internal controls across Trust Service Criteria, meeting gold standard for healthcare compliance.

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saisystems Health is pleased to announce that its PacEHR electronic health record platform, built for Post-Acute Long-Term Care (PALTC) workflows, has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This milestone reinforces PacEHR's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, availability, and privacy protection for healthcare organizations.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates that PacEHR's security controls operate effectively over an extended observation period. Unlike point-in-time audits like SOC 2 Type 1, this certification assures that the platform's security measures consistently protect sensitive patient health information (PHI) in real-world operational conditions. While other post-acute care EHR vendors typically achieve only SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, PacEHR’s Type 2 certification provides verified assurance that operational controls maintain effectiveness over time.

"This certification demonstrates our operational discipline in protecting the sensitive data our customers entrust to us," said Manoj Wadhwani, President of Saisystems Health. "Post-acute care providers need EHR solutions with mature processes they can trust completely. SOC 2 Type 2 certification gives them confidence that PacEHR meets the rigorous operational controls their patients and regulatory requirements demand."

The certification covers five Trust Service Criteria: Security (mandatory), Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. For PALTC providers serving vulnerable patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, this process verification is essential for regulatory compliance. PacEHR's achievement is particularly significant given the platform's AI-powered capabilities, including real-time ICD and CPT coding.

The certification provides documented evidence of robust operational controls that support healthcare organizations' regulatory requirements and reduce audit burden for PALTC providers operating under strict regulations. "Healthcare organizations need partners with proven operational discipline, not just good technology," added Wadhwani. "PacEHR delivers both cutting-edge PALTC-specific features and a framework of mature, consistently-applied controls that have been independently verified over time."

About PacEHR Electronic Health Record

The PacEHR electronic health record is designed specifically for Post-Acute Long-Term Care workflows, reducing documentation time by 10x through intelligent automation and real-time AI coding.

About Saisystems Health

Saisystems Health provides revenue cycle management services and EHR solutions specifically designed for PALTC providers.

About SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

SOC 2 Type 2 evaluates the operational effectiveness of an organization's internal controls over an extended period, examining whether documented policies are consistently followed across five Trust Service Criteria.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.