Saisystems Health in Partnership with PALTMed and Moving Needles

Improving Adult Immunization Rates In Post-Acute and Long-Term Care (PALTC) Settings

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saisystems Health, the leader in PALTC practice support and developer of TheSNFist™ suite of services and solutions, has partnered with Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association (PALTmed) and Moving Needles, a CDC Funded Initiative to improve adult immunization rates in post-acute and long-term care settings.

The vision of Moving Needles, a 5-year cooperative agreement between PALTmed and the CDC, is to make routine adult immunization a standard of care for PALTC residents and an expectation for staff.

The partnership will deliver this care program to over 2,500 long-term care facilities across the United States through the PacEHR™ electronic health record system. Designed for interoperability with the nursing homes and its adoption of AI technologies, PacEHR is ideally suited for managing the immunization of patients inside this unique setting.

“We’re proud to be a part of this important program.” said Michael Healey, Vice President of Digital Health at Saisystems Health. “By helping to make routine adult immunizations a standard of care, we’re preventing hospitalizations while we improve immunization rates.”

Michael Healey is available to provide more insights into this program Thursday through Saturday, March 13-15 at booth 423 at the PALTC25 Annual Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Saisystems Health

Saisystems Health, a Saisystems International, Inc. division, has been providing post-acute long-term care (PALTC) practice support for over 16 years and proudly offers practices TheSNFist™ suite of services and products. These offering are designed by and for PALTC professionals to deliver the benefits of a back office without the overhead burden. It’s our commitment to help PALTC practices stay autonomous and grow.

We’re proud to be a certified minority owned enterprise and recipient of a variety of honors by accredited agencies including:

• 2018 - 2025 Best Place to Work in Connecticut by Hartford Business Journal

• 100 Fastest Growing Asian Businesses by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce

For more information visit: https://www.saisystems.com/health.

About Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association (PALTmed)

Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association (PALTmed) is the only organization of its kind providing high-quality resources and education to the interdisciplinary team working in PALTC settings, including medical directors, attending physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates, consultant pharmacists, and doctorly-prepared clinicians. PALTmed’s goal is to support its diverse membership, respond to its interests, establish practice standards, and encourage professional advancement for all. For more information, visit paltmed.org.

Through its Certified Medical Director (CMD) credentialing program, PALTmed upholds excellence in medical leadership within PALTC. Committed to advancing high-quality, compassionate care, PALTmed fosters professional development, evidence-based clinical guidance, and advocacy to enhance outcomes for patients, residents, families, and healthcare teams. Visit paltmed.org and movingneedles.org to learn more.

