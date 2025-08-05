Hailo Appoints Max Glover as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailo, the leading chipmaker of edge AI processors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Glover as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

With over two decades of experience leading global sales and go-to-market organizations in the semiconductor and technology sectors, Max joins Hailo at a pivotal moment as the company scales to meet rapidly growing demand for edge AI solutions.

Prior to joining Hailo, Max served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Allegro Microsystems, a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor solutions. Under Max’s leadership, the company organically doubled sales in automotive, datacenter, clean energy and industrial end markets, and achieved more than $1B in annual revenue for the first time in company history. Further, Max was an instrumental part of Allegro’s successful IPO in 2020.

Before joining Allegro, Max held multiple leadership roles in sales, business development, marketing, and engineering at Intel. During his tenure, he built a global sales and go-to-market organization that drove a multi-billion-dollar design-win backlog in automotive, while also leading strategic sales initiatives in fast-growing IoT and edge markets. His extensive expertise in strategic partnerships, customer success, and global market expansion will be instrumental in driving Hailo’s next phase of growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Max to the Hailo leadership team,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “His proven track record and deep industry insight make him the ideal leader to help us scale our commercial operations and deepen our relationships with customers and partners worldwide.”

As CRO, Max will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including global sales, business development, and customer success, with a focus on expanding Hailo’s footprint across personal compute, security, automotive, industrial, retail, and other high-impact verticals.

“Hailo’s technology is redefining what’s possible at the edge,” said Max Glover. “I’m excited to join this exceptional team and help bring our breakthrough AI solutions to more customers around the world.”

This appointment marks another significant step in Hailo’s journey to become the leading provider of AI processors at the edge, powering the next generation of intelligent devices.

For hi-res imagery, click here.

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including compute, automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.