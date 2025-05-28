HP Selects Hailo’s Next-Gen AI Accelerator to Transform Retail and Hospitality Operations

HP’s new AI Accelerator M.2 Card, powered by the Hailo-10H AI accelerator, delivers powerful edge AI to enhance operations and elevate customer experience.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailo, the pioneering chipmaker of edge artificial intelligence (AI) processors, today announced that HP has selected the Hailo-10H AI accelerator to power its all-new HP AI Accelerator M.2 Card. HP is the first to market with a Hailo-10H based solution, revolutionizing how retail and hospitality providers engage with customers, optimize operations, and scale intelligent insights.

The collaboration between HP and Hailo brings AI-driven capabilities directly to the edge, enabling real-time insights, predictive analytics, and autonomous transactions across retail and hospitality environments. As businesses navigate rising customer expectations and persistent challenges like theft and operational inefficiencies, the need for advanced, on-device intelligence has never been greater.

Market trends reflect this urgency: Self-checkout technology is experiencing explosive growth, with the global market expected to climb from $5.71 billion in 2025 to $18.14 billion by 2034. Meanwhile, retail shrinkage – a $100 billion annual problem driven by theft, fraud, and operational errors – continues to challenge the industry.

“The future of retail and hospitality is defined by intelligence that is instant, personalized, and always connected,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “Our partnership with HP marks a transformative shift in how businesses operate and engage with customers. With the power of Hailo-10H at the edge, we are enabling frictionless shopping, hyper-personalized advertising, and real-time decision-making that reshapes the entire customer experience.”

With an ecosystem of software partners such as UltronAI, who are building next-generation applications on the Hailo platform, the HP point-of-sale solutions are transforming front- and back-of-house retail operations through applications such as:

● Cashier-less Checkout – Seamless, autonomous shopping experiences powered by real-time AI processing.

● Personalized Advertisements – Hyper-targeted digital signage that dynamically adjusts based on customer behavior.

● Theft and Shrink Prevention – Real-time monitoring and analytics to detect suspicious behavior and reduce loss.

● Predictive Inventory Management – AI-driven insights that optimize stock levels and prevent out-of-stock scenarios.

“Retail and hospitality are undergoing a profound transformation where the ability to predict, personalize, and optimize in real time is a necessity – and through its innovative AI Accelerator M.2 Card, HP is spearheading that future. Through our collaboration with Hailo, we’re bringing unprecedented processing power to the front lines, enabling businesses to anticipate customer needs, deliver personalized experiences, and drive next-generation operational efficiency,” Andrew Medlin, Senior Director and Global Head of HP Retail and Industry Solutions.

The M.2 Card powered by Hailo-10H integrates seamlessly with HP’s flagship point-of-sale devices, including the HP Engage One Pro, HP Engage Flex Pro, Pro-C, HP Engage Flex Mini, and various HP workstations and commercial PCs with an open M.2 slot. This design empowers retailers and hospitality providers to leverage high-performance AI directly at the point of transaction and interaction, without relying on cloud-based processing.

“We’re entering an era where intelligence at the edge is becoming the new standard for retail and hospitality,” concluded Danon. “The HP AI Accelerator M.2 Card empowers businesses to reduce shrinkage, tap into the growing opportunity in cashier-less shopping, and unlock powerful capabilities like real-time analytics, enhanced inventory accuracy, and personalized customer engagement. The future of smart, connected environments is here – and it’s transforming how we shop and serve.”

The HP AI Accelerator M.2 Card will be available August 2025 and for more information, visit here.

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including compute, automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.