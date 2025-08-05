AdRem Expands National Reach with New Fort Lauderdale Office and Strategic Appointment of Dallas Calles

AdRem Systems Corporation announces new Florida Office in Fort Lauderdale

AdRem opens Fort Lauderdale office and appoints Dalles Calles to lead growth across Florida, expanding strategic IT and compliance support for SMBs.

Expanding to Fort Lauderdale isn’t just about geography, it’s about being closer to the business leaders who depend on us. With Dalles on board, we’re investing in trust and results.” — Patrick Birt, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdRem Systems Corporation, a leading provider of managed IT services and compliance-driven cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest regional office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This expansion solidifies AdRem's commitment to supporting small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with localized service backed by national-scale expertise.At the heart of this move is the appointment of Dallas Calles as AdRem's Business Development Manager, based in Fort Lauderdale. Dallas will lead client relationships in Florida and serve as the key driver of new business capture and sales development across all three of AdRem's primary territories: Florida, Virginia, and Michigan."Expanding to Fort Lauderdale isn't just about geography, it's about being closer to the business leaders who depend on us. With Dallas joining our team, we're doubling down on trust, relationships, and results. His deep understanding of MSPs missions and his passion for solving problems make him an ideal ambassador for AdRem in Florida and beyond," said Patrick Birt, CEO of AdRem Systems Corporation.BRINGING GLOBAL EXPERTISE TO A LOCAL MARKETDallas brings with him a strong background in helping Managed Service Providers (MSP) enhance how they support their clients, with several years of experience at Kaseya, a global IT management platform serving MSPs and enterprise IT teams. In his previous role, Dallas worked closely with service providers across diverse industries, guiding them through client lifecycle management, system integration, and operational growth strategies. His work emphasized the importance of clear communication, proactive service delivery, and building long-term customer value.At AdRem, Dallas will apply this experience to streamline onboarding for new clients, foster meaningful relationships in Florida, and lead tailored outreach across all AdRem territories. His dual lens as local relationship manager and national sales strategist will help ensure both responsiveness and relevance in every engagement."South Florida is brimming with businesses that care about doing things right, especially when it comes to security and compliance. I’m honored to be their go-to contact, not just for answers, but for action. Whether it's guiding a HIPAA audit or mapping out a scalable IT plan, I'm here to make the complex feel simple," said Dallas Calles, Business Development Manager.SERVING CLIENTS WITH FAMILIAR FACES AND CONSISTENT SUPPORTIn his Florida-based Account Management role, Dallas will act as a dedicated point of contact for regional clients, ensuring proactive communication, technical business reviews, and strategic alignment. Meanwhile, support and dispatch operations continue to be overseen by AdRem’s centralized team, led by Lisa Cardenas, VP of Commercial Services, ensuring clients across all locations benefit from the same high standards and service level expectations.All support requests are managed through a unified system and main support line, while Florida clients also have the option to call the local line for region-specific assistance. Local calls are answered by a Fort Lauderdale-based representative, with Dallas stepping in to assist with coordination when needed.A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO IT FOR REGULATED INDUSTRIESAdRem’s comprehensive offerings include Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Compliance Readiness (HIPAA, CMMC, NIST), Helpdesk Support, and IT Modernization. The company’s engineering capabilities also extend to government and enterprise clients with zero-trust networking, cloud migrations, and infrastructure upgrades."Our clients know us for being reliable, responsive, and rooted in real relationships and that doesn’t change just because we’ve added a new office. With Dallas in Florida, we’re adding a familiar face who gets the mission and extends the service experience we’ve built our name on," said Lisa Cardenas.ABOUT ADREM SYSTEMS CORPORATIONAdRem Systems Corporation is a managed IT services provider specializing in compliance-driven solutions for small to mid-sized businesses and public-sector agencies. With offices in Virginia, Michigan, and now Florida, AdRem delivers reliable support, security, and strategic technology guidance designed to reduce risk and empower growth.To learn more about AdRem’s services or to request a complimentary IT risk assessment, visit www.adrem.com For More Information or to Set Up Media Interviews, Please Contact:

