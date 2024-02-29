AdRem Systems Corporation Strengthens Its Compliance and Cybersecurity Portfolio with Acquisition of Sherpa
AdRem Systems Corporation acquires Sherpa assets to bolster Cybersecurity & Compliance offerings, marking a strategic move in the digital security landscape.RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdRem Systems Corporation, a leading provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services, today announced its strategic acquisition of assets from Sherpa, a premier compliance consulting firm. This acquisition of assets positions Sherpa as a fully owned subsidiary of AdRem Systems Corporation, enhancing the combined entities’ ability to offer comprehensive and expert compliance and cybersecurity solutions to businesses.
The integration of Sherpa under the AdRem Systems Corporation umbrella signifies a fusion of expertise, creating a powerhouse of compliance and cybersecurity services. This move is in line with AdRem’s strategy to provide an integrated suite of services that address the evolving security needs of every business in the digital age.
“Sherpa’s record in delivering compliance solutions, coupled with their deep industry knowledge, makes them a perfect addition to the AdRem team,” said Patrick Birt, Owner of AdRem Systems Corporation. “This acquisition is a pivotal step in our mission to offer the most comprehensive cybersecurity solutions on the market.”
The newly acquired subsidiary will continue to operate under the Sherpa brand, maintaining its focus on delivering top-tier compliance services while benefiting from the broader capabilities and resources of AdRem. The synergy between the two companies will enable the development of new, innovative solutions and provide clients with a more robust service offering.
Nick Krause, former CEO of Sherpa and Founder of Saleslights, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: “Sherpa is exactly where it wants to be to continue to evolve, which is with a premier provider that offers a single source for compliance, cybersecurity, and managed services that keeps companies of all sizes secure and focused on their core business activities.”
ABOUT ADREM SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Founded by Patrick Birt, in 2003, as a technology integrator for the U.S. Intelligence Community, AdRem has since expanded its services to other U.S. government entities and to the Commercial/Private Sector as a complete technology solution provider. Their portfolio of offerings spans across the U.S. intelligence markets, government missions, healthcare, industrial, legal, and other like businesses. They combine their learned government cybersecurity expertise with an understanding of existing and emerging technologies to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to protect business owners from digital threats. With a focus on innovation and excellence, AdRem Systems Corporation provides the tools and expertise companies need to secure their operations in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.
Their vast experience with National Security and Defense keeps them well versed in Compliancy Standards such as NIST, CMMC, HIPAA and others, making them the perfect partner for even the largest company needing Compliance and Cybersecurity Network Solutions.
For more information, visit www.AdRem.com.
ABOUT SHERPA
Launched in the Spring of 2021, Sherpa emerged as a pioneering force to address the critical gaps in the cybersecurity consulting and solution provider landscape. Recognizing the intricate challenges faced by businesses ranging from successful small enterprises to large organizations, Sherpa was founded on the principle that access to comprehensive cybersecurity shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for only the largest companies.
Sherpa set out to fill the void left by the industry’s giants, which, despite their vast resources, often lacked the agility and tailored approach needed by mid-sized contracts. Conversely, while boutique firms and startups shared Sherpa’s vision and offered similar services, their limited visibility and marketing capabilities hindered their growth, leaving a wealth of experienced talent underutilized.
Dedicated to changing this dynamic, Sherpa has been committed to making high-level cybersecurity and compliance solutions accessible to a broader market. By leveraging the expertise of seasoned professionals and adopting a nimble, client-focused approach, Sherpa successfully bridges the gap between the expansive service of global firms and the personalized touch of boutique agencies, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the support they need to navigate the complexities of today’s cybersecurity landscape.
For more information, visit thesherpa.co.
For More Information or to Set Up Media Interviews, Please Contact:
AdRem Systems Corporation
adrem.info@adrem.com
AdRem Systems Corporation
adrem.info@adrem.com
Ashley Birt
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube