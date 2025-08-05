Blue Sands Wealth Founder Letitia Berbaum to Present at Portfolio Summits’ Washington RIA Summit

Letitia Berbaum, Founder and Wealth Advisor, Blue Sands Wealth Blue Sands Wealth

Letitia Berbaum will bring her insights to the stage as a featured speaker on the “Women in the Wealth Management Industry” panel October 1st 2025

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- : Launching Blue Sands to offer strategic financial management and investing support to professional women, women at pivots points, and families looking for thoughtfully curated solutions, Letitia Berbaum was chosen to share her expertise with colleagues at Portfolio Summits’ Washington RIA Summit. Showcasing her lessons learned and best practices, Letitia’s niche through Blue Sands Wealth is in helping women and families navigate complexity. Whether it’s leading a business, transitioning after divorce, or redefining life after loss, Letitia and her team bring a thoughtful, strategic approach which allows clients to make sound decisions, reclaiming their direction. For those facing life’s most pivotal transitions, Letitia’s approach empowers clientele, allowing them to gain clarity, confidence, and control over their financial future—so they can live and lead with purpose. Ultimately, Letitia and Blue Sands Wealth help clients simplify complexity, protect what matters, and develop custom tailored financial solutions so women and their families can move forward with intention and on their terms. Learn more about Portfolio Summits’ Washington RIA Summit HERE “The wealth management industry is continuing to evolve. Today’s clientele require a more intentional, thoughtful and curated approach to developing their financial freedom. My passion lies in sharing my best practices with fellow colleagues so that together, we can elevate our industry and our offerings.”– Letitia “Tish” Berbaum, Founder of Blue Sands WealthAbout Blue Sands Wealth:Entrepreneur Letitia “Tish” Berbaum founded Blue Sands Wealth to serve clients who are seeking long-term, progressive wealth management guidance. With a commitment to trust and transparency, Blue Sands Wealth focuses on offering a value-first approach, providing custom-tailored solutions, and building authentic relationships. By actively listening to each client’s needs, the firm creates strategies that align with their unique financial goals. Confidence and empathy drive the firm’s mission, helping clients manage and grow their wealth with intention. Blue Sands Wealth is located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92816, with office visits by appointment only.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

