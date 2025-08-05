Kimpton Palladian Hotel Unveils Exclusive 26-Night Buyout for 2026 Global Soccer Tournament

The Ultimate Private Experience in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move blending luxury, exclusivity, and world-class sport, Kimpton Palladian Hotel in downtown Seattle is offering an all-access, private buyout experience timed to the premier soccer competition scheduled for 2026. From June 12 to July 7, 2026, one group will have the rare opportunity to transform this boutique property into their private sanctuary during one of the most anticipated global sporting events of the decade.

With six tournament matches hosted in Seattle, all within walking distance, this 26-night takeover is not just a stay: it’s an immersive opportunity to own the moment, the city, and the championship atmosphere. For $3.5 million plus tax, the full property becomes your playground: 97 rooms and suites, full access to acclaimed on-site restaurant Shaker + Spear and the stylish Pennyroyal Bar, and the personalized service that Kimpton is known for. This opportunity is ideal for a global brand looking to host VIP guests, a media group needing a private broadcast base, or a luxury curator planning an unforgettable experience for top clients, this offer delivers unmatched impact and exclusivity.

“We wanted to create something truly exceptional for this once-in-a-lifetime moment , something that matches the global scale of the tournament,” said Michael Walzl, General Manager of the Kimpton Palladian Hotel. “A full hotel buyout gives our guests total privacy, personalized service, and the ultimate home base in the heart of Seattle. It’s an unforgettable way to experience this once-in-a-generation moment.”

Located in the heart of Seattle, Kimpton Palladian Hotel puts guests just steps from Pike Place Market, the city’s renovated downtown waterfront, and less than a 30-minute walk to Lumen Field. After the energy of the matches, retreat to your private hotel, exclusive to your group and curated entirely around your experience. Inside, you’ll enjoy all the comforts of a boutique lifestyle property. For a uniquely Seattle touch, unwind in the iconic Sub Pop Suite while you spin vinyl from the legendary local label and sip your favorite drink while soaking in the city’s creative spirit. And when it’s time to explore, the best of the Pacific Northwest, from the Space Needle to the Seattle Aquarium, is right outside your door, ready to enhance your stay.

Kimpton Palladian’s full hotel buyout is the ultimate opportunity for brands, corporate hosts, production teams, and international VIPs seeking a high-impact presence during the world’s most prestigious soccer event.

To inquire or reserve this exclusive buyout, contact:

Kevin Siegrist, Director of Sales & Marketing

Email: ksiegrist@palladianhotel.com

Mobile: (206) 960-5252

