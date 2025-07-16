Seattle Rep Launches 2025/26 Season with Broadway Hit and World Premiere by Larissa FastHorse

New education programs and a world premiere musical announcement round out a bold year ahead

This season represents the heart of what Seattle Rep does best - entertaining, inspiring, and creating meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to experience live theater” — Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Rep is kicking off its 62nd season with two exciting productions that showcase the company’s range and creative spirit: the award-winning Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong and the world premiere of Fancy Dancer, a new autobiographical play by acclaimed playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play). Tickets are now on sale for both productions, which begin performances this August and September.

The season launch also marks the debut of Seattle Rep Studios, the theater’s newly expanded education program offering fall classes for youth, adults, and working artists. In addition, Seattle Rep is giving audiences an early peek at Freak the Mighty—a new musical slated for its 2026/27 Season and developed by the Tony Award-winning producers of Come From Away.

“This season represents the heart of what Seattle Rep does best - entertaining, inspiring, and creating meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to experience live theater,” said Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez. “We’re building on our legacy while looking boldly toward the future.”

ON STAGE THIS FALL

The Play That Goes Wrong

August 28 – September 28, 2025 | Bagley Wright Theater

This smash-hit comedy from London and Broadway follows the misadventures of a community theater troupe attempting to stage a murder mystery. Set pieces collapse, lines are flubbed, and chaos ensues, yet somehow, the show goes on. A co-production with Portland Center Stage, this production marks the play’s professional Seattle debut.

This co-production with Portland Center Stage will feature a dynamic cast of Seattle and Portland locals including Chip Sherman (Seattle Rep: Fat Ham), Cassi Q Kohl (ACT: The Last Five Years), Darius Pierce (Portland Center Stage: Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B), Setareki(Portland Center Stage: Twelfth Night), Ashley Song (Portland Center Stage: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Ian Bond (Book-It Repertory Theatre: Solaris), Chris Murray (Portland Center Stage: Sense & Sensibility), Darragh Kennan (Seattle Rep: Metamorphoses). Understudies to all performances of The Play That Goes Wrong are Phillip Ray Guevara (Artists Repertory Theatre: The Hombres) and Ashley Lanyon (The 5th Avenue Theatre: Something’s Afoot).

The creative team also includes Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez (Director), Tom Buderwitz (Scenic Designer), Melanie Taylor Burgess (Costume Designer), Connie Yun(Lighting Designer), Rodolfo Ortega (Sound Designer), and Brian Danner (Movement & Fight Director).

Fancy Dancer

September 18 – November 2, 2025 | Leo K. Theater

Written by Larissa FastHorse and co-produced with Seattle Children’s Theatre, Fancy Dancer follows a young woman’s journey to find identity, belonging, and purpose through dance. Inspired by the life of Osage ballerina Maria Tallchief, this multigenerational play is performed in alternating roles by FastHorse and rising talent Burgandi Trejo Phoenix.

Both shows are recommended for ages 8 and up. Families can explore special savings through the Fall Family Package, which includes tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong, Fancy Dancer, and Come From Away. Visit http://seattlerep.org/FamilyPack

COMING SOON: FREAK THE MIGHTY – A WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL

Seattle Rep is thrilled to announce the 2026/27 premiere of Freak the Mighty, a new musical based on the beloved novel by Rodman Philbrick. Developed in partnership with Cleveland Play House and the producers of Come From Away, the show features book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by Ryan Fielding Garrett.

EXPANDED EDUCATION PROGRAMS FOR FALL

Seattle Rep Studios launches this fall with a dynamic lineup of classes for youth, adults, educators, and professional artists.

For Youth:

• A 10-week Young Rep Production Intensive of The Outsiders

• Saturday classes in Stage Management, Playwriting, and Improv, led by local theater artists.

• Single tickets for The Outsiders go on sale September 8, 2025. Performances will run November 7–9 & 14–16, 2025.

For Adults & Artists:

• The new Rep Pro membership provides access to high-level training, mentorship, and community events. Fall classes include Actor’s Studio with Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez and Improv for Wellness with Teague Parker.

Scholarships are available for youth classes. Register now and learn more at SeattleRep.org/Education

ABOUT SEATTLE REP

Seattle Rep puts theater at the heart of public life. Founded in 1963 and winner of the 1990 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Seattle Rep is currently led by Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez and Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann. Over a season and throughout the year, Seattle Rep collaborates with extraordinary artists to create productions and programs that reflect and elevate the diverse cultures, perspectives, and life experiences of the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Rep’s 2025/26 Season Sponsor is 4Culture.

