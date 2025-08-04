R3 Stem Cell Wins Global Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year for Fourth Straight Year

R3 Stem Cell has been awarded the Global Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year for 2025 by International Elite for the fourth year in a row.

The continuous award from International Elite is a huge stamp of approval that our mission is working and patients are benefiting from these innovative, revolutionary therapies!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has been awarded the Global Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year for 2025 by International Elite. This is the fourth year in a row that R3 Stem Cell has won the Award.

With over 70 Centers of Excellence in 7 countries, R3 Stem Cell has continuously been at the forefront of regenerative medicine. Over 26,000 stem cell procedures have been performed in the past decade, with an 85% patient satisfaction rate. With over twenty customized protocols in place, R3 provides innovative treatments for many conditions.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, “The goal since inception has been to provide the highest quality stem cell treatment that incorporates the utmost quality control for safety while being the most affordable in the world. The continuous award from International Elite is a huge stamp of approval that our mission is working and patients are benefiting from these innovative, revolutionary therapies!”

The International Elite awards recognize excellence, innovation, and leadership on an international scale, celebrating individuals and organizations that drive progress in their respective fields. R3’s research team has published eight peer reviewed articles in the past few years, highlighting outcomes for many difficult conditions with regenerative biologics.

R3 has treated thousands of patients globally for arthritis, diabetes, kidney failure, liver/heart/pulmonary disease, spinal cord injury, stroke, ALS, MS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinsons and more. The stem cell treatment for autism has been exponentially increasing with R3 due to the incredible results when the high quality stem cells and exosomes are combined. The stem cell and exosome biologics come from R3’s GMP compliant labs that utilize the quality controls equivalent to the USA FDA regulations.

With the best stem cell clinics in Mexico, Turkey, Pakistan, South Africa, USA and the Phillipines, patients come from all over the world to receive trusted regenerative treatments for R3’s expert providers. The stem cell clinic in India is extremely active in New Delhi as well.

For those who desire top regenerative treatment, R3 Stem Cell offers free consultations to see if an individual is a candidate. Simply email info@r3stemcell.com or call +1 (844) GET-STEM to set one up!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.