R3 Stem Cell Now Offering MUSE Stem Cells at All Mexico Locations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, is now offering MUSE stem cells at all Mexico clinic locations. This includes its stem cell clinics in Tijuana, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. MUSE stem cells are provided in a live application method, meaning they are not frozen at all prior to procedures.

The term MUSE stands for multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring cells. They are a type of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and are derived from umbilical cord tissue in Mexico. The benefits of MUSE cells are that they are more potent than MSCs, being closer to pluripotency while additionally not leading to tumors or rejection.

Since they are more powerful than traditional mesenchymal stem cells, R3 Stem Cell offers them in two strengths. Either twenty or forty million MUSE cells are offered, depending on each patient's individual needs.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "MUSE cells fall into an incredible middle-man position. They maintain an immunologically privileged status, while also not being tumorigenic. At the same time, they are close to pluripotent and have more powerful tissue repair response in the body. So we are proud to offer them for our valued patients throughout Mexico!"

MUSE cells were first discovered accidentally back in 2007 by Japanese scientist Mari Dezawa at Tohoku University in Japan. Dezawa noticed that cells left in a nutrient-free environment overnight survived, unlike most cells that would have died. These resilient survivors were the MUSE cells, and since then, additional research has elucidated both the effectiveness of the cells and safety as well.

Over the past decade, R3 has been the largest provider of regenerative therapies in the world. Twenty seven thousand stem cell procedures have been performed, with an 85% patient satisfaction rate year over year. R3 offers a Price Match Guarantee for MUSE cell therapies, so patients will receive the highest value for their procedure.

With three first rate stem cell treatment clinics in Mexico, R3 offers quality procedures in Tijuana, Cancun, and Puerto Vallarta. Ground transportation is included, along with hotel accomodations as well. For those desiring a free consultation to see if MUSE stem cell therapy in Mexico, simply call +1 (888) 988-0515 or email info@r3stemcell.com

