History Made at New Jersey Motorsports Park: 15-Year-Old Felber Twins Podium Together in Junior Formula 4 Weekend

Cash and Roman Felber NJMP Podium Roman Felber NJMP Race Lead Cash Felber NJMP Race

Twin Phenoms Cash and Roman Felber Deliver Back-to-Back Podiums in a Weekend That Redefines the Future of American Motorsport

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ligier Junior Formula Championship witnessed history this past weekend as 15-year-old identical twins Cash and Roman Felber became the first twin brothers—in series history to both land on the podium at the same time in the same weekend. With a thrilling display of determination, racecraft, and raw speed, the Felber twins electrified fans and solidified themselves as serious contenders in the 2025 championship battle.Backed by FLBR Motorsport and Champagne Racing, the Ohio-born phenoms stepped into NJMP’s lightning-fast Thunderbolt Raceway with a point to prove—and they delivered in spectacular fashion. From Roman’s breakout pole position to Cash’s high-pressure charge through the field, the weekend was filled with unforgettable moments, emotional milestones, and another bold step toward their Formula 1 dream Roman Felber: From Pole to Podium — A Breakout PerformanceThe weekend began with a statement from Roman Felber, who stunned the paddock by putting down the fastest lap of the weekend in qualifying—a blistering 1:20.459—earning his first-ever career pole position.Launching from pole in Race 1, Roman showed nerves of steel, maintaining control into turn one and leading the pack with confidence and maturity. But racing, like life, rarely goes to script. With two laps to go, a slight lock-up opened the door, and Roman slipped to P2, crossing the line twelve seconds ahead of the field with his first career podium finish—a performance that showcased his potential and patience under pressure.Race 2 brought another intense challenge. Starting from P2, Roman was locked in an early battle with the race leader. After a safety car bunched up the field, After a safety car restart, Roman dropped momentarily to 4th but clawed his way back. With one lap left and nothing to lose, he pulled off a textbook dive into Turn 1 on veteran Habir Daas—securing P3 with authority.Roman walked away from NJMP with two podiums, a new level of confidence, and a leap tied for 7th in the championship standings.“That pole lap changed everything for me,” said Roman. “It was the moment I knew I belong up front. Every race, every lap—I'm learning. To be on the podium with my brother… it’s a dream come true.”Cash Felber: High Stakes, High Grit, and Championship ClimbWhile Roman stole the headlines in qualifying, Cash Felber was quietly building one of the most powerful weekends of his season.Starting 5th in Race 1, Cash executed flawless passes and found himself in a 3-way breakaway with just two laps remaining. He was running P3 and six seconds ahead of the field when disaster struck—his engine let go in spectacular fashion, ending a podium run with smoke and heartbreak.But as any great driver knows, true champions rise in adversity.Race 2 was redemption. Cash lined up 5th again. After a mid-race safety car, he launched a ferocious attack—overtaking cars one by one with surgical precision and climbing to P2 at the checkered flag, marking his second podium in the last two race weekends.Cash now sits 4th in the championship, just 15 points from third and 37 points off second, setting up a thrilling last half of the season.“Race 1 was gutting. We had the pace, and the car was dialed in,” said Cash. “But Race 2—that’s what I live for. Pure battle, pure racing. We’re not done yet.”History in the Making: Identical Twins, Dual Podiums, and the Path to Formula 1 What happened at NJMP was more than fast laps and podium finishes—it was a generational moment. In a sport built on rivalries, the Felber twins are redefining what it means to race: not just against the field but alongside your own mirror image.“To see both of them on the podium in the same weekend—it’s rare, it’s emotional, and it’s just the beginning,” said a Champagne Racing team rep. “They’re 15. Let that sink in. The fastest kids on the grid.”The NJMP weekend also marked a Champagne Racing a double podium in Race 1 and a sweep in Race 2, locking out the podium with a 1-2-3 finish—a testament to the team’s preparation, engineering, and the drivers' hunger.Where to Watch: Live and On-Demand CoverageCouldn’t catch the action? You can relive every moment on the official YouTube SpeedTour TV channel, featuring full race replays, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.Additionally, catch national broadcast coverage on SpeedSport1, a cutting-edge streaming network dedicated to motorsports. SpeedSport1 is the home of grassroots racing and rising stars—bringing fans closer to the drivers, stories, and adrenaline that fuel the future of motorsport.What’s Next: Virginia International Raceway – Sept 19–21As the Ligier Junior Formula Championship heads into the final stretch, all eyes turn to Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in late September. Expect fireworks.“We’re not here to participate—we’re here to compete,” said Roman.“We’re coming for the top step,” added Cash.Thank You to Our PartnersFLBR Motorsport extends heartfelt thanks to our 2025 sponsors and supporters:BioLongevity Labs, TownHall, Rebol, Phantom Fireworks, DiLauro Wracher & Thomas Wealth Advisory, and Mindbody Matrix.Your belief in the journey of two Ohio-born kids chasing their Formula 1 dream powers everything we do.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.