Born to Race, Built for Speed: Felber Twins Electrify Mid-Ohio in Hometown Showdown

Identical 14-Year-Olds Deliver High-Stakes Results as Championship Battle Heats Up

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the intense Ohio sun and in front of a hometown crowd, 14-year-old identical twins Cash and Roman Felber put on a spectacular display of grit, growth, and high-speed precision this past weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Representing FLBR Motorsport and Champagne Racing, the brothers made the most of Races 7–9 in the Ligier Junior Formula 4 Championship , racking up podiums, overcoming adversity, and setting the stage for a championship push with just three race weekends to go. Cash Felber : Two Podiums, One Win, Unstoppable DriveRace 1 (Sunlit Redemption):Leading the pack with early dominance, Cash powered through most of the laps on pace. Despite rear tire degradation threatening his advantage, he masterfully clung to victory. Post-race penalties shuffled the order briefly, but a final ruling secured Cash First Place — his first home-track win and a statement-making moment.Race 2 (Mid-Pack Mastery):Starting in the middle of the grid, Cash showcased raw speed and confidence, slicing forward until multiple safety car restarts disrupted rhythm. Despite the obstacles, he held strong for Fifth Place—a smart showing under intense pressure.Race 3 (Craftsmanship under Pressure):Again starting mid-pack, Cash engineered a spectacular climb through the field, battling competitors lap after lap. He crossed the finish line Third On Track, but settled into Second Overall after post-race adjustments, rounding out the weekend with two strong podiums and a trophy case-worthy performance.💪 Roman Felber: Perseverance, Pace & PromiseRace 1 (Mechanical Hardship):Despite early promise, Roman’s bid for home glory was cut short by mechanical gremlins—yet again ending in a DNF. Frustration was evident, but so was resolve.Race 2 (Charge from the Back):Restarting from the back, Roman produced one of the finest drives of his weekend. With impeccable racecraft and clean overtakes, he surged to Sixth Place—nearly matching his theoretical potential with a masterclass in race management.Race 3 (Near-Miss Podium):Starting mid-grid for the final time, Roman pushed forward with impressive pace, surging into Fourth on track before a late-race full-course safety car ended his charge just short of the podium. Still, it was his best finish to date and solid proof his speed is ascending.🚀 Fast, Focused & Just Getting StartedAt just 14 years old, the Felber Twins are among the youngest competitors in the Ligier JFC series—and arguably the most exciting to watch. Their synergy as brothers, teammates, and rivals is propelling them up the ranks and onto the radar of the motorsport world.“This was a dream weekend,” said Cash. “Winning at home with our family, fans, and sponsors in the stands—it’s something I’ll never forget. Now we’re even more locked in for the rest of the season.”Roman added, “Every setback fuels the comeback. The pace is there. The focus is there. Mid-Ohio gave us momentum—I’m ready to unleash it at the next round.”With temperatures climbing into the 90s, FLBR Motorsport and Champagne Racing had both cars dialed in all weekend, showcasing exceptional team coordination, race strategy, and on-track execution.🏁 Next Stop: New Jersey Motorsports Park – August 1–3The battle continues in just a few weeks as the series heads to New Jersey Motorsports Park for Round 4. With the championship race heating up and Cash firmly in contention, all eyes will be on the twins as they take on one of the most technical tracks of the season.🙏 Thank You to Our Sponsors:The Felber Twins and FLBR Motorsport would like to extend special thanks to our 2025 partners:BioLongevity Labs, TownHall, Rebol, Phantom Fireworks, MindBody Matrix and DWT Wealth. Your support fuels every lap, every victory, and every dream.Want your brand associated with motorsports, reach out to align your brand with winning identical twins on their journey to Formula 1.For the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content follow:📱 @FLBRMotorsport

