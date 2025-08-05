ZSuite Technologies Appoints Jill Feiler as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

As CEO, Feiler will focus on accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy, enhancing product innovation, and delivering long-term value.

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZSuite Technologies, a leading provider of digital escrow and subaccounting solutions for financial institutions, today announced that Jill Feiler has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 4, 2025. Feiler, who previously served as the company’s Chief Client Officer, succeeds Nathan Baumeister, who will transition into an Advisor role on the Board of Directors.

ZSuite has grown steadily in recent years and now helps over 120 financial institutions in 30 states. This growth shows a strong need for digital tools that make commercial banking tasks easier. The company works with a fully remote team located across 15 states, which highlights its focus on flexibility, talent access, and innovation for clients.

With more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial technology, Feiler brings deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of building strong client relationships and operational excellence. Her appointment marks a strategic milestone for the ZSuite Tech team.

“ZSuite has always believed that financial institutions deserve technology partners who truly understand their business,” said Feiler. “Our clients are at the center of everything we do, and I’m honored to lead a company that is committed to making commercial banking easier."

Feiler began her career as a bank teller and rose to bank president before transitioning to banktech leadership roles. She joined ZSuite Tech in 2021 and has led the company’s Client Success, Implementation, and Operations teams with a focus on customer satisfaction and value creation. Feiler has played a critical role in shaping the company’s reputation for service excellence and long-term partnership.

Under Baumeister’s leadership, ZSuite Tech evolved from an innovation product inside a community bank into a nationally recognized banking technology platform used by forward-thinking banks and credit unions across the country. During his tenure, the company achieved strong client growth, built a highly regarded product suite, and laid a clear path to profitability.

“The best time to pass the baton is when the team is strong and momentum is high,” said Baumeister. “ZSuite is in a great position, and Jill is exactly the right person to lead the company forward. She’s a trusted leader, a client advocate, and a culture carrier. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.”

As CEO, Feiler will focus on accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy, enhancing product innovation based on client feedback, and delivering long-term value to customers and partners.

The leadership transition was unanimously approved by ZSuite’s Board of Directors.

