ZSuite Tech Announces Aaron Coleman as Chief Revenue Officer, Uniting Marketing, Sales, and Partnerships Under One Mission

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZSuite Technologies, a leading provider of digital tools that make commercial banking easier for financial institutions and their customers, today announced the promotion of Aaron Coleman to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this expanded role, Coleman will lead the company’s marketing, sales, and partnership teams, aligning all go-to-market functions under one unified strategy focused on growth and success.

This leadership evolution reflects ZSuite Tech’s continued momentum in the commercial banking technology space, as the company deepens its market reach and expands its product capabilities to meet the needs of banks and credit unions nationwide.

“Bringing these teams together under one vision allows us to align our strengths, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Aaron Coleman, Chief Revenue Officer at ZSuite Tech. “Our focus remains clear: making commercial banking easier for our clients and their customers.”

As CRO, Coleman will oversee the company’s full revenue lifecycle — from brand awareness to client acquisition and retention — ensuring a seamless experience for customers and partners. The consolidation of ZSuite Tech’s go-to-market functions reflects a modern approach to revenue leadership that emphasizes cross-department collaboration, data-driven decision-making, and customer-centric growth.

“Aaron’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving ZSuite Tech’s success,” said Jill Feiler, Chief Executive Officer at ZSuite Tech. “This alignment of our sales, marketing, and partnership efforts under his leadership positions us to scale even more effectively and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

ZSuite Tech continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. banking industry, empowering financial institutions with technology that enhances commercial client relationships and drives operational efficiency.

About ZSuite Tech

ZSuite Tech is a technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline the collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance of three-party accounts and multi-use escrow subaccounting.

