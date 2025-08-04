R.W. Martin Becomes Authorized Dealer for CLM Industrial Dryers

R.W. Martin, a leading provider of industrial laundry and process equipment, announces its new partnership with CLM (Consolidated Laundry Machines).

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.W. Martin, a leading provider of industrial laundry and process equipment, announces its new partnership with CLM (Consolidated Laundry Machinery); becoming an authorized dealer for CLM's full line of industrial dryers. This strategic addition enhances R.W. Martin's portfolio to deliver high-performance drying solutions to industrial laundry operations across North America.

CLM is known for its durable, large-capacity dryers engineered for high-volume, consolidated industrial laundry operations serving industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and uniform services. With a focus on energy efficiency, automation, and customizable configurations, CLM dryers are designed to meet the rigorous demands of continuous-use environments.

"We are excited to partner with CLM and add their exceptional dryer technology to our equipment portfolio," said Chip Ottman, President of R.W. Martin. "CLM dryers are some of the most productive dryers available today, offering high efficiency and superior drying performance. Their simple design makes them incredibly reliable and user-friendly, a great fit for high-demand operations. With easy loading and unloading capabilities, they are built for quick, hassle-free service. Our customers rely on us for robust, reliable solutions that improve productivity and reduce downtime. CLM dryers align perfectly with those goals."

Key Advantages of CLM Industrial Dryers:

Heavy-Duty Construction: Built to withstand 24/7 operations in demanding environments.

High-Capacity Designs: Engineered for large loads and high-volume productivity.

Energy Efficiency: Integrated technologies to reduce fuel consumption and operational costs.

Automation & Safety Features: PLC controls, moisture sensors, and advanced safety systems improve control and performance.

Integrated Lint Filter: A compact, built-in lint filter option makes this dryer unique to any other on industrial dryers in the industrial market.

Custom Configurations: Available in steam, gas, or thermal fluid heat models to meet diverse facility needs.

This partnership expands R.W. Martin’s comprehensive equipment offerings, allowing clients to source everything from washers and dryers to finishing systems and hot water equipment from a single trusted provider.

In addition to equipment sales, R.W. Martin will provide full support services for CLM dryers, including installation, parts, preventative maintenance, and troubleshooting.

To learn more about CLM dryers or to schedule a consultation, visit: https://www.rwmartin.com/clm-industrial-laundry-machine

Founded in 1968, R.W. Martin is a trusted provider of industrial laundry and process equipment, specializing in high-efficiency solutions for commercial laundries, food processing, healthcare, and hospitality operations. The company not only delivers new and pre-owned machinery but also helps facilities sell used laundry equipment, offering custom-engineered systems and responsive service to optimize plant performance and longevity.



