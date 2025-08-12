Keaton Interiors Welcomes New Partner Mallory Gomez, Marking a Bold New Chapter for the Dallas-Based Design Firm

Photo by: Jeff Brummett Photo by: Jeff Brummett

This partnership represents more than a promotion, it’s a story about legacy, mentorship, and the evolution of a woman-owned business.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exciting new chapter is unfolding in Dallas’s design landscape, one that blends legacy, leadership, and the evolution of a woman-owned business that has helped shape the nation’s most iconic developments.After thirty years at the forefront of Keaton Interiors , founder Andra Maldovan is proudly welcoming a new partner: Mallory Gomez. This transition reflects not only the firm's continued growth but also its commitment to innovation, client relationships, and purposeful design. For clients and collaborators, it marks a seamless evolution, one that keeps the same trusted team, quality, and vision firmly in place.Keaton Interiors has long been a leading name in the interior design space, known for its work across multi-family, commercial, and high-end residential projects throughout the country. With a focus on both new construction and renovations, the firm supports a diverse range of client goals, from investment-driven developments to thoughtfully designed accessible spaces.Under Andra’s leadership, the firm has been a key contributor to landmark developments such as Legacy West in Plano, where Keaton Interiors designed several multi-family buildings including The Grand at Legacy West, Instrata, Metro West, and The Holland. Keaton Interior’s work also includes boutique hospitality projects, such as the design transformation of Anamia’s, a local family-owned Mexican restaurant that grew from a minimal setup into six beautifully designed locations across the DFW area.Andra Maldovan quotes: "I am thrilled to welcome Mallory as my partner as she leads the team into the next 30 years, curating beautiful interiors for all to enjoy. The future is bright and I’m excited to see all that lies ahead."Now, Mallory Gomez steps into partnership after seven years of dedicated growth within the firm, during which she helped complete over fifty projects ranging from full-scale builds to highly personalized renovations. With a degree in Interior Design from The University of Alabama and graduate studies in Historic Preservation from the University of Georgia, Mallory brings both the creative vision and technical depth. Her career began at a renowned residential architecture firm and has since flourished through her leadership on national-scale projects at Keaton Interiors.Mallory Gomez says: "Becoming co-owner of Keaton Interiors marks an exciting new chapter, an opportunity to contribute to a design legacy rooted in creativity and integrity. I look forward to bringing my vision and experience to the table as we continue shaping exceptional multi-family and ground-up developments across the United States."This partnership represents more than a promotion, it’s a story about legacy, mentorship, and the evolution of a woman-owned business that continues to shape the Texas skyline and beyond. Keaton Interiors remains fully committed to its clients, offering the same high standard of service, design expertise, and collaborative approach. The future is bright, and this next chapter only strengthens the firm’s ability to serve with excellence.As Mallory joins Andra at the forefront, Keaton Interiors continues to evolve, while never losing sight of the legacy and relationships that built it.For all media and press inquiries, please contact Romina Groot at romina@grootpr.comFor messages of congratulations or general correspondence, feel free to reach out to Mallory Gomez at mallory@keatoninteriors.com and Andra Maldovan at andra@keatoninteriors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.