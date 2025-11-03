Groot PR Expands to Palm Beach, Strengthening East Coast Presence.

Romina Groot, CEO & Founder Groot PR

Global boutique public relations agency expands strategic footprint to serve growing luxury, lifestyle, entrepreneurial, and entertainment markets.

Palm Beach has always felt welcoming, inspiring, and full of possibility. I truly love the spirit of Palm Beach and I can’t wait to contribute to it.” — Romina Groot

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groot PR , a global boutique public relations and creative agency, announced its expansion to Palm Beach, Florida. The agency’s new base strengthens its East Coast presence and enhances its ability to support clients across the United States and Europe while extending its strategic relationships within South Florida’s business and cultural community.Groot PR serves a diverse portfolio of global clients, ranging from emerging niche brands to leading businesses and top professionals in entertainment, and lifestyle. With a refined approach rooted in international expertise, the agency partners closely with media outlets, strategic partners, and industry voices to elevate visibility and drive authentic brand growth.“Expanding to Palm Beach is a really special moment for myself and for Groot PR. Palm Beach has always felt welcoming, inspiring, and full of possibility. The growth and energy in Palm Beach County are incredible, and I’m excited to bring my business here, build meaningful relationships, and collaborate with other local entrepreneurs and creatives,” Said Romina Groot , Founder & CEO of Groot PR.Since its founding, Groot PR has become recognized for its personalized and strategic communications approach, connecting clients to top publications, platforms, and creative opportunities tailored to their specific brand vision. In addition to traditional PR services, the agency provides social media management, event strategy, brand development, and creative campaign support, offering a holistic path to building long-term brand impact.This expansion also reinforces Groot PR’s commitment to community-building through its continuously sold-out women’s networking events hosted in cities across the United States. Mix & Mingle, A Female Networking Happy Hour, is a curated experience, focused on bringing together female entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives across industries to build meaningful professional relationships, exchange insights, and cultivate collaboration.Groot PR works hand in hand with local businesses and venues to create these meaningful events and is deeply grateful for the support of our local and global partners and sponsors who help bring these experiences to life.“Planting roots in this community gives us the opportunity to continue serving clients globally while being part of a place that values connection, ambition, and collaboration. I truly love the spirit of Palm Beach and I can’t wait to contribute to it.” Romina Groot, Founder & CEO of Groot PR.About Groot PRGroot PR is a global boutique agency focused on Public Relations, Client Development, and creative brand strategy. The agency represents a diverse portfolio of clients worldwide, ranging from niche brands to established businesses and leading personalities in the entertainment industry.With international media expertise, Groot PR partners hand-in-hand with outlets across the United States, Europe, and beyond to secure meaningful press placements, drive brand visibility, and cultivate long-term growth. Services extend beyond traditional PR into social media management, event organization, brand strategy, and creative campaign development.Founded in 2021 by Romina Groot, a native of Amsterdam who relocated to the United States in 2015 after earning her degree from The Los Angeles Film School, the agency has worked globally across entertainment, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship. Groot PR also hosts sold-out women’s networking events across multiple U.S. cities, supporting female creatives and entrepreneurs through curated community-building experiences. In addition, the agency recently launched a mentorship program designed to support aspiring professionals in public relations and business development.

