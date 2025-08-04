Submit Release
NOTICE OF ASSAULT ON CORRECTIONAL OFFICER

On Sunday, August 3, an inmate with a homemade weapon assaulted a Correctional Officer at the DC Department of Corrections (DOC) Central Detention Facility (CDF). DOC staff and on-site medical personnel responded immediately. The Officer, who sustained multiple puncture wounds, was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for emergency treatment. The Officer remains in stable condition with serious injuries.

Prior to this incident, the inmate involved, Ovid Gabriel, 20, had been sentenced on Aggravated Assault, Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License charges. He is also awaiting adjudication on Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer, and Assault with Serious Bodily Injury charges.

The DOC maintains a zero-tolerance policy for violence against staff or individuals in custody. The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation and working in coordination with the DOC Office of Investigative Services.

