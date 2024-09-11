Twinning Project Launches Partnership with D.C. United and DC Department of Corrections

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Department of Corrections (DOC), in collaboration with D.C. United and the Twinning Project, is excited to announce an innovative partnership to deliver soccer-based courses to inmates at the Central Detention Facility (CDF) and Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF). This initiative aims to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of inmates, fostering skills that aid their reentry into the community.

The Twinning Project, established in the UK, “twins” or pairs Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs with correctional facilities to use soccer as a tool for change. Starting on August 20, 2024, experienced coaches from D.C. United and the D.C. United Academy will visit the CDF twice weekly to deliver training and educational sessions to participating inmates.

"It has been an absolute privilege partnering with the teams at D.C. United and the DC Department of Corrections,” said Hilton Freund, Global CEO of the Twinning Project. "Sport as a catalyst for change is undeniable, and this valuable Twinning Project collaboration will ensure those incarcerated at the DOC facilities benefit from the impact being identified at correctional facilities across the globe. Together we are changing lives and creating safer communities.”

Nearly all of the individuals in DOC’s custody and care will eventually return home, making the work of providing them with tools and opportunities for successful reentry a critical mission that begins as soon as they enter DOC facilities.

“We are excited to partner with D.C. United and the Twinning Project to bring this groundbreaking program to our facilities. The Twinning Project has been a trailblazer in using sports as a tool for positive change, and we are grateful for their leadership in this important work.” said DOC Director Thomas Faust. “We also extend our deep thanks to D.C. United for stepping up as a local partner to support individuals experiencing incarceration. This program not only brings an in-demand activity to our residents but also promises to have a lasting impact on their physical and mental well-being, ultimately aiding their successful reentry into society.”

Through this partnership, D.C. United coaches will provide both classroom-based learning and hands-on soccer instruction to inmates, focusing on leadership development and lifelong learning. The program, designed to be fun, engaging, and challenging, will utilize both indoor and outdoor areas within DOC facilities.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Twinning Project and the DC Department of Corrections on this meaningful initiative," stated Shanell Mosley, D.C. United Senior Director of Community Relations and Executive Director of the D.C. United Foundation. "This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to our core values of Empowerment, Opportunity, and Service. By utilizing the unifying power of sports, we hope to positively impact the lives of those within the correctional system and provide them with the tools and inspiration needed for a successful reintegration into society. The success of the Twinning Project in both the UK and the U.S. has been extraordinary, and we are honored to bring this impactful program to the DMV region."

For more information about the Twinning Project and this new partnership, please visit www.twinningproject.co.uk.

###

About DC Department of Corrections:

The Department of Corrections (DOC) is committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and humane environment for those in our custody and care, while offering transformative opportunities for treatment and rehabilitation to support successful reentry into the community.

The DOC operates two main correctional facilities within the District of Columbia—the Central Detention Facility (CDF), also known as the DC Jail, and the Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF). Both facilities are nationally accredited and adhere to all standards for jail operations and medical services set by the American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare. For more information, please visit doc.dc.gov.

About DC United:

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the last 28 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round and is home to America’s number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red train at the Inova Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields, and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). For more information and club updates, please visit http://www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.

About Twinning Project:

The Twinning Project is a charity that pairs prisons with sports clubs to deliver coaching, skills and other employability-based qualifications to help prisoners prepare for release and become less likely to reoffend. Launched in the UK in 2018, The Twinning Project has partnered with over 70 Premier League and Championship-level soccer clubs and has expanded to the USA, South Africa, Australia, and Italy.

CONTACT: Setareh Yelle, Communications Director; 202.710.8070; [email protected]

####

For more information about the D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC), visit doc.dc.gov.