DC Department of Corrections Passes American Correctional Association Reaccreditation Audit with High Marks

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Department of Corrections (DOC), under the leadership of Director Thomas Faust, has successfully completed its voluntary national reaccreditation audit with the American Correctional Association (ACA) for the DC Jail Complex, which encompasses the Central Detention Facility and the Correctional Treatment Facility.

Over the course of a rigorous three-day site visit, ACA auditors conducted a comprehensive review of DOC’s operations using performance-based standards for adult local detention facilities. The audit evaluated 423 standards, 61 mandatory and 362 non-mandatory, across areas including administration, management, facility maintenance, safety, security, sanitation, programs, communication, and medical services. DOC achieved 100% compliance on all mandatory standards and 98.9% compliance on non-mandatory standards—its highest score to date.

Of approximately 3,100 local adult jails nationwide, only about 13% have earned national accreditation through the ACA, placing the DC Department of Corrections among a select group of correctional agencies recognized for operational excellence.

“The results of this audit are a testament to the exceptional work and professionalism of our staff,” said Director Thomas Faust. “Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, even as we navigate growing population levels, increases in the need for programming and behavioral health treatment, and the realities of an aging facility. Guided by our mission to provide a safe, secure, and humane environment that supports rehabilitation and successful reentry, the DC Department of Corrections continues to serve our nation’s capital with integrity and purpose.”

The ACA accreditation process is the gold standard in the field of corrections, designed to enhance facility operations through consistent adherence to evidence-based standards. The standards address every aspect of facility functions, including emergency preparedness, key and tool control, and environmental conditions to standard operating procedures, food services, substance use disorder treatment, educational services, and inmate programs—ensuring that correctional institutions function as effective, self-contained communities that prioritize safety, accountability, and rehabilitation.

In February 2026, at the ACA Winter Conference in Long Beach, California, DOC will take part in the final phase of the reaccreditation process. At that time, the agency’s executive leadership will appear before the National Commission on Accreditation for Corrections for formal approval of reaccreditation.

Reaccreditation, which occurs every three years, is a continuation of the initial accreditation process and ensures compliance with evolving standards that reflect the latest advancements in correctional best practices.

