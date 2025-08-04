Maryland Farmers Market Week Has Begun!

August 4, 2025

Visit a Market Near You and Support Maryland Farmers

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 4, 2025) – Summertime is peak season for Maryland farmers markets – from peaches to tomatoes to corn and leafy greens – there is an abundance of fresh product this time of year. To celebrate National Farmers Market Week, Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared August 3-9, 2025 as Maryland Farmers Market Week. The Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland’s Best, a marketing program within the department connecting consumers with agricultural producers and watermen, is encouraging Marylanders to visit local farmers markets during the week to continue supporting buying local. The week-long celebration will wrap up at the Berlin Farmers Market on August 10 and will feature a World Food Championship Chef Competition.

“I consistently hear from Marylanders how they love shopping at farmers markets and we love the opportunity to take a week and celebrate all the farmers, organizers, and communities do,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Not only do markets across the state offer fresh local food, they also provide a resource for the community to gather and celebrate.”

During Maryland Farmers Market Week, many markets throughout the state will be holding events to celebrate. Consumers can locate a farmers market by visiting marylandsbest.net and searching by county or zip code. Every County has at least one farmers market with some counties having multiple markets throughout the county. These markets not only directly support farmers in the neighborhood, they offer a gathering place for the community. At many markets you can find everything you need that you would in a store – produce, honey, eggs, meats, breads, flowers, coffee, and even spirits. Markets holding special events this week include:

Boonsboro Farmers Market will celebrate on Tuesday, August 5 from 4-7pm and will have trivia about markets available Learn more about the market here.

The Agrihood Baltimore Farmers Market will be joining the festivities on Wednesday, August 6 from 3:30-7:30pm . Enjoy food trucks and artisans while you shop! Find them here.

Savage Farmers Market , held on Wednesday, August 6 from 4-7pm, will feature the Howard County Executive Office presenting a proclamation of Farmers Market Week at the market at 4:30pm. Learn more here.

The 32nd Street Farmers Market is celebrating its 45th anniversary on Saturday, August 9 from 7am- 12pm and will include activities such as tractor photo ops, interactions with farm animals, live music, and a tote bag giveaway. For more information, click here.

To end the week, consumers are invited to join Maryland’s Best at the Berlin Farmers Market on Sunday, August 10 from 9am-1pm. The Berlin Farmers Market has over 50 local vendors and will feature fun activities through the downtown area. During the celebration, the market will also feature a chef competition sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland and the World Food Championships. Competitors will have to shop from the local market and use at least five Maryland grown ingredients in their dish including at least one protein. Dishes will be judged by a blind panel of judges including MDA Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly, Tami Weber, WBOC Morning News Anchor, Paul Suplee, Lecturer at University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Executive Chef at Seacrets Hideaway, and Phil Cropper, Executive and Pastry Chef at Worcester Tech Culinary Arts. The competitors, Chef Justine Zegna from Blacksmith Bar and Restaurant, Chef Toby Gilbert from Gilbert’s Provisions, Yancey Caripico from Cap’ns Slice, and Josh Morrison from Roadie Joe’s Berlin, are all from the local chef community and will compete for a Golden Ticket to compete at the World Food Championships in Indiana in October. For more information about the cooking event, please visit the market’s Facebook page here. The Berlin Farmer’ Market is produced and managed by The Berlin Main Street Program, and is operational May-October every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As a producers only market, it’s extra special to see our very own chefs showcasing what can be done with fresh, local ingredients straight from the farm. It’s like Iron Chef meets Mayberry. We couldn’t be prouder!” said Ivy Wells, Director of Economic and Community Development for the Town of Berlin and Manager of The Berlin Farmers Market.

Many Maryland farmers markets, including Berlin, participate in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), a USDA funded nutrition grant program administered by the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The program provides an annual benefit to participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and low-resource older adults to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs, and honey (for seniors only) directly from farmers at Maryland farmers markets. More than 200 farmers participate in the program and 115 farmers markets in the state feature at least one participating farmer. In 2024, $632,303 was spent directly with farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the two programs with 28,785 households served.

Along with FMNP, the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program offers a dollar-for-dollar match for purchases made using federal nutrition benefits at participating Maryland farmers markets, farm stands, and farms that offer community supported agriculture (CSAs). MMM is also a program administered by the department and removes economic barriers for Marylanders experiencing food insecurity through its matching program. In 2024, Maryland Market Money served 10,934 Maryland households experiencing food insecurity, distributing $676,428 in matching dollars, while supporting more than 60 farmers markets and farm stands across Maryland.

For more information about these programs, please visit the department’s website at mda.maryland.gov.

