Lyzr AI and Rootquotient Partner to Accelerate AI-Native Product Engineering With Enterprise-Ready Multi-Agent Systems

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI, the infrastructure platform for building reliable AI agents, today announced a strategic partnership with Rootquotient, a North America- and Europe-based product engineering firm, to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production with secure, autonomous multi-agent systems.As enterprises look to deploy generative AI across operations, many face familiar roadblocks: stalled proof-of-concepts, siloed systems, and slow adoption.This partnership combines Lyzr AI’s full-stack agent framework, which allows organizations to build secure, self-learning agents with low-code tooling, on-prem or cloud deployment, and responsible AI infrastructure, with Rootquotient’s proven track record in delivering high-impact digital products for industries such as fintech, healthcare, sustainability, and retail. Together, the two companies aim to help enterprises build AI-native products faster and embed intelligent systems across business-critical workflows.From AI Pilots to Production-Grade SystemsThe joint offering tackles core barriers that have long prevented AI from scaling beyond isolated pilots. Most initiatives fail to convert into business impact, often getting stuck in extended experimentation cycles. Lyzr and Rootquotient address this with domain-specific discovery workshops, rapid prototyping, and agent deployments that go live in weeks. Rootquotient’s product teams bring design-led thinking and cross-functional execution to the table, ensuring that AI agents are not just functional but usable, scalable, and integrated into the enterprise stack from day one.Many organizations also struggle with fragmented data and tools, creating slow, manual workflows across departments.Lyzr’s orchestrated multi-agent architecture introduces a real-time “sense-decide-act” layer that sits atop existing CRMs, ERPs, and internal platforms, executing coordinated actions without human dependency. This is amplified by Rootquotient’s expertise in building systems that unify backend performance with intuitive front-end design, helping organizations capture real value through adoption and operational autonomy. Siva Surendira, Founder and CEO of Lyzr AI, said, “Enterprises don’t need another AI experiment, they need production-grade agents they can trust. Partnering with Rootquotient lets us pair Lyzr’s infrastructure platform with world-class product engineering talent, so sophisticated multi-agent systems can be deployed safely in any industry stack.”Rajagopalan R., Founder and CEO of Rootquotient, added, “Rootquotient’s mission has always been to turn bold ideas into purposeful digital products. By uniting with Lyzr AI, we can now give our clients agentic capabilities that think, reason and act autonomously, without compromising on reliability or time-to-market.”The partnership is now active across North America, Europe, and APAC. Organizations can engage through tailored discovery sessions or explore live demonstrations of agentic workflows designed for enterprise use. Both companies are currently onboarding customers for pilots and production deployments that embed intelligence directly into operations.To schedule a session, book a demo todayAbout LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture and Dairyland Power. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes.

