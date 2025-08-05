Certified Aviation Services (CAS) Promotes Jordan Copertino to Senior Line Maintenance Operations Analyst

CAS Logo

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a leader in MRO solutions for the aviation industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jordan Copertino to the role of Senior Line Maintenance Operations Analyst. In this capacity, Jordan will report directly to Tim Kleckner, Director of Line Maintenance, and will be responsible for supporting operational performance, standardization, and process optimization across CAS’ growing network of line stations.

Jordan’s promotion comes after a successful tenure as Station Manager at Myrtle Beach (MYR), where he led the station to nearly double its annual revenue within three years. His ability to drive performance and build high-functioning teams made a lasting impact and positioned him for further strategic leadership within the company.

“Jordan’s deep technical expertise, paired with his unique understanding of business operations, makes him a tremendous asset in this new role,” said Tim Kleckner. “He brings a level of precision and innovation that will help CAS enhance efficiency, ensure consistency across stations, and ultimately deliver even stronger value to our airline partners.”

Jordan began his aviation journey in the United States Marine Corps, serving as an Airframe Mechanic where he quickly assumed supervisory roles and earned multiple awards for leadership and mission success. He later transitioned into commercial aviation, earning his FAA Airframe & Powerplant License and applying his skills across both hands-on maintenance and high-level operations. In addition to his aviation credentials, Jordan is also a licensed realtor and member of the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA), adding a strong business and financial perspective to his work.

As Senior Line Maintenance Operations Analyst, Jordan will play a key role in advancing CAS’ commitment to operational excellence and scalable growth, leveraging his experience in both frontline leadership and data-driven decision-making.

Please join us in congratulating Jordan Copertino on this well-deserved promotion.

About Certified Aviation Services, LLC:

CAS is a distinguished leader in the aviation industry, renowned for our premier MRO services and unwavering commitment to excellence. Specializing in Line Maintenance services of the highest caliber, we also offer Cyclean® Engine Washes—an eco-friendly, OEM-approved solution that improves fuel efficiency and reduces engine wear. Our global AOG Go-Team is known for its unparalleled speed and reliability in critical situations. With a steadfast dedication to quality, safety, and operational efficiency, CAS consistently exceeds expectations, ensuring fleet operators and OEMs alike experience seamless operations and minimized downtime. Our comprehensive solutions and extensive expertise guarantee that CAS remains the trusted choice for aviation maintenance worldwide.

