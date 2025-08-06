Whitecap Sports Group Launches Women’s Sports Division- Chelsee Washington to Lead

Chelsee Washington

Tampa based sports banking firm creates a new purpose-driven business unit

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitecap Sports Group (WSG), a Tampa based Sports M&A, Investment Banking, and Advisory firm, has created the first of its kind business unit dedicated solely to women’s sports, and has elevated Chelsee Washington to lead the new division.

Chelsee has significant industry experience, both as a former player (NWSL) and currently as an investment banking associate within WSG, where she has advised on and/or facilitated numerous successful closings in women’s leagues, including team ownership transactions within the NWSL, USL Super League, Northern Super League (NSL), and most recently the WNBA.

“Women’s sports as an industry is finally getting it's just due within the investment community, and the influx of capital has not only facilitated better working conditions, contemporary facilities and consistently growing viewership and fan engagement, but also substantial franchise valuation appreciation in recent years. While in many ways this an extension of the work we have already been doing successfully, we feel that the time has come to make sure that there is a business unit specifically dedicated towards the continued growth and support of women’s sports, and to my knowledge, no other sports investment bank has done it this way as of yet” said Bob Malandro, Managing Partner of Whitecap Sports.

In addition to working within the more widely known women's leagues, WSG also has plans to assist women's sports enterprises that are looking for capital or strategic partners to fulfill visions in emerging spaces.

“Our purpose in launching a dedicated women’s sports division is twofold; first to create a differentiated approach where major league women’s sports are not only treated as an equally high priority as the work we do in men’s leagues such as the NBA and MLB, but also to offer strategic advisory services that enable earlier stage women’s sports teams, leagues, and adjacent businesses to attract the capital that they need for growth and fulfillment; we are extremely excited to build something unique”, says Washington.

Whitecap Sports Group (WSG) is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Its core business is aligning and advising investors on sports-related opportunities, with a primary emphasis on sports team ownership transactions. They operate across both major and minor league team sports, as well as emerging sports leagues and enterprises. For more information, visit www.whitecapsports.com.

