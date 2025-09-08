Northern Super League Commences Expansion Process for 2027 Season

Canada's Professional Women’s Soccer League Builds on Historic Launch with Plans to add a New Club in 2027, engaging Whitecap Sports Group to Lead Process

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northern Super League (NSL), Canada’s professional women’s soccer league, announced today that it has commenced the process for adding an additional club in 2027, officially launching its expansion process.

In its remarkable debut season, with clubs in six major Canadian markets, the NSL is building on the surging momentum of women’s soccer across North America and women’s sports worldwide. The league has drawn top-tier sponsors, engaged ownership groups, passionate fans, and capacity crowds, supported by significant national and international media deals. On the pitch, the NSL is delivering exceptional quality of play, featuring a deep roster of elite domestic and international stars.

“The NSL has always had a steady growth strategy in mind, and the current expansion plans are a direct result of that vision, combined with an exciting and competitive first season that delivered on our expectations,” said Christina Litz, President of the NSL.

To lead the process, the NSL has engaged Whitecap Sports Group (WSG), an international investment bank and advisory group. WSG will actively recruit and evaluate potential new ownership group for new club opportunities across Canada, with a particular emphasis on markets in Central and Western Canada.

“The mission of the NSL is to be a top five league in the world — rooted in community, inspiring greatness on and off the pitch,” said Diana Matheson, Founder, Chief Growth Officer, and former Canadian Women’s National Team player. “With the third-largest player pool in the world and a country that has embraced women’s sports, we are confident in our ability to fulfill this mission with an ownership group that aspires to be among the best in the world, while understanding the importance of community to the business and values of the NSL.”

WSG has prior experience within the NSL, having worked closely with AFC Toronto on the recruitment of its new ownership group. The firm also has significant expertise across women’s sports, having advised on transactions in the NWSL, WNBA, and USL Super League, among others. It recently announced the launch of its Women’s Sports Division, led by Chelsee Washington, with NSL expansion being the first project for their new division.

“Women’s sports are enjoying unprecedented momentum — not only in terms of fan interest and engagement, but also in the investment community — and we are excited to participate in the continued growth of the NSL,” said Bob Malandro, Managing Partner of Whitecap Sports Group.

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league with six founding clubs: Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Montréal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, and Vancouver Rise FC. Built by players like former Canadian Women’s National Team players Diana Matheson, Christine Sinclair (part owner of the Vancouver Rise FC) and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For broadcast, streaming and ticket information, visit www.NSL.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.