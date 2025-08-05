Polimorphic, the Leader in AI for Resident Services, Named to Inaugural AI 50 List by Center for Public Sector AI

This national recognition highlights Polimorphic’s impact on AI-powered government service delivery.

This recognition is really a testament to the work of our customers, the local government teams who are showing what’s possible when you combine public service values with cutting-edge AI technology.” — Parth Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Polimorphic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polimorphic , a leader in AI-native tools for local government resident services, has been named to the inaugural AI 50 list by the Center for Public Sector AI, recognizing the top organizations transforming government with artificial intelligence.This national recognition celebrates trailblazers who are using AI to improve public service delivery, making it faster, more efficient, and more accessible to the communities they serve.“We’re honored to be named alongside such innovative agencies, civic technologists, and public sector leaders,” said Parth Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Polimorphic. “This recognition is really a testament to the work of our customers, the local government teams who are showing what’s possible when you combine public service values with cutting-edge AI technology. We’re proud to help them move faster, respond better, and build trust in their communities.”“As we talk with public agencies across the country, we’re continually impressed by the creativity and impact AI leaders are delivering,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer at the Center for Digital Government. “The AI 50 winners reflect the progress we’re seeing at the ground level—and a path forward for others to follow.”The AI 50 list features standout organizations across government and technology who are making AI real for public impact. In addition to Polimorphic, a handful of its customers were also named to the list for their pioneering use of AI tools, from chatbots to automated workflows, to better serve residents.Polimorphic partners with local governments across the country to provide AI-powered software that streamlines communication, automates routine services, and helps staff work more efficiently. Its tools are trusted by municipalities of all sizes to reduce staff burden, increase responsiveness, and improve the resident experience. To date, Polimorphic customers have reduced voicemails by up to 90%, experienced a 75% reduction in walk-in requests, and collected more than $10 million in online payments, saving more than 55,000 working hours—or 26 years of work—combined. Polimorphic customers include cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts from across the country,About PolimorphicPolimorphic uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help local governments better serve communities. Polimorphic’s AI Front Desk, Constituent Relationship Manager, and Dashboard & Analytics empower service-first governments to provide residents with the highest quality and accessible communication and engagement. Serving hundreds of public sector departments across the country, Polimorphic is built for the unique needs of government, including cities, counties, and state agencies. Polimorphic is backed by world-class investors, including General Catalyst, M13, and Shine. Learn more or request a demo at polimorphic.com.

