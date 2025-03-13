Polk County, North Carolina, Recognized as a Service-First Award Winner for Innovation in Government Services

The Service-First Award, presented by Polimorphic, celebrates local governments that are setting new standards in innovation and service delivery.

POLK COUNTY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polk County, North Carolina, has been honored with a 2025 Service-First Award, recognizing its leadership in leveraging technology to improve government efficiency, enhance disaster response, and provide faster, more accessible services to residents.The Service-First Award, presented by Polimorphic, celebrates local governments that are setting new standards in innovation, digital transformation, and resident-focused service delivery. Polk County was selected for its rapid adoption of digital tools to improve internal processes and public-facing services—from expedited disaster response after severe weather events to streamlined IT operations and faster resident service delivery across multiple departments."At Polk County, we believe that exceptional service starts with innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to our community. Embracing technology and forward-thinking solutions allows us to better serve our residents every day," said Marche Pittman, County Manager.Leading the Way in Digital TransformationPolk County has demonstrated how technology can drive real impact in local government operations. After recent severe storms, the county’s use of digital tools for debris removal coordination and emergency response efforts ensured a faster, more efficient recovery for residents. Additionally, by implementing enterprise-wide digital transformation, Polk County has modernized government workflows, reducing delays and improving service delivery."We are thrilled to recognize Polk County for its outstanding leadership in using technology to enhance the resident experience," said Parth Shah, CEO of Polimorphic. "Polk is setting a new standard for local government services, and we are proud to help power their efforts in making government more accessible, efficient, and future-ready."Recognizing Innovation in Local GovernmentPolk County joins an outstanding group of 2025 Polimorphic Service-First Award winners, including:Tangent, OR – Setting the standard for digital government innovationRacine, WI – Transforming government services for faster resident supportEast Troy, WI – Embracing new technology to enhance community engagementPacifica, CA – Pioneering AI-powered resident services in CaliforniaCastle Pines, CO – Leading the way in AI-powered search for government servicesMiddlesex County, NJ – Engaging residents through AI-driven solutionsThese local governments have demonstrated exceptional leadership in modernizing public services and are shaping the future of government through innovation and technology.For more information about Polk County’s digital initiatives, visit www.polknc.gov . To learn more about Polimorphic, visit polimorphic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.