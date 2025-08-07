West Pest Co. Expands Eco-Safe Wasp, Rodent, Ant & Spider Control Services Across Santa Cruz County

West Pest Co.

Santa Cruz County residents gain access to comprehensive pest control solutions including wasp, rodent, ant, and spider extermination.

We’ve seen a steady increase in calls related to multiple pest types, not just wasps” — Matthew West

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pest Co., a Santa Cruz County-based pest management provider, has announced an expansion of its eco-safe extermination services, now offering more robust and tailored solutions for wasps , yellow jackets, rodents, ants, and spiders. This expansion aims to meet growing seasonal demand while providing safer, environmentally conscious alternatives to traditional pest control.As local temperatures rise and activity increases, pests like yellow jackets, carpenter ants, house spiders, and rats become more active and intrusive . With residents reporting more encounters this summer, West Pest Co. has broadened its approach to include multi-pest strategies tailored to Santa Cruz County’s diverse environments, from coastal neighborhoods to forested properties and urban dwellings.“We’ve seen a steady increase in calls related to multiple pest types, not just wasps,” said Matthew West, owner of West Pest Co. “Expanding our services means we can respond with complete, responsible solutions that put families and the environment first.”Integrated Pest Control Solutions Now Available:West Pest Co.’s expanded services now include safe, professional removal and prevention of:• Wasps & Yellow Jackets:• Inspection & species ID• Protective removal of nests• Long-term deterrent strategies• Eco-friendly and conventional treatmentsRodents (Mice & Rats):• Property entry-point inspection• Humane trapping and exclusion• Ongoing monitoring for recurrenceAnts (Carpenter, Argentine, Odorous House Ants):• Interior and exterior treatment plans• Nest tracing and eradication• Prevention-focused barrier applicationsSpiders (Including Black Widows & Common House Spiders):• Targeted treatment of common hiding spots• De-webbing and monitoring• Ongoing control and seasonal maintenanceEach service is available with eco-friendly and no-chemical options, giving clients flexibility while addressing health and environmental concerns.Why This Matters in Santa Cruz CountySanta Cruz County’s blend of oceanfront homes, wooded neighborhoods, and urban infrastructure creates ideal conditions for a wide range of pests, especially during warmer months. In particular:• Yellow jackets build underground or structure-attached nests in summer and fall, posing sting risks.• Rodents become more active in cooler evenings and often nest in attics, garages, or crawl spaces.• Ants invade kitchens and gardens seeking food and moisture.• Spiders thrive in undisturbed corners of homes, sheds, and garages.Given increased interest in sustainable living, West Pest Co. emphasizes eco-conscious approaches that protect pollinators and minimize chemical use. The company also prioritizes education, offering customers prevention strategies to reduce reliance on ongoing treatments.A Local Company with a PurposeWest Pest Co. was founded to offer safe, honest, and community-focused pest control. Based in Santa Cruz and familiar with the region’s unique ecology, the company tailors its services to the specific pest patterns, seasons, and property types found throughout the county.“We take the time to educate our customers, not just eliminate the problem,” added West. “Our goal is long-term prevention that gives people peace of mind, without unnecessary chemical exposure or one-size-fits-all solutions.”Contact West Pest Co.For residents and businesses concerned about pest issues, or looking to plan ahead for seasonal prevention, West Pest Co. offers free consultations and detailed inspections.Contact Information:📍 West Pest Co.P.O. Box 2528, Santa Cruz, CA 95062📞 (831) 430-8402📧 westpestco@gmail.comService Area: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dn761KXAhJfNRWRx6 About West Pest Co.West Pest Co. provides customized pest control solutions across Santa Cruz County, addressing wasps, rodents, ants, spiders, and garden pests with a focus on eco-safe, long-term prevention. Locally owned and operated, the company blends modern tools with deep knowledge of regional pest behavior.

