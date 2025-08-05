NRB Leader Troy Miller is the leading voice in the national conversation on the AM for Every Vehicle Act

Troy A. Miller is the leading voice in the national conversation on the AM for Every Vehicle Act on his latest media tour in Washington, DC.

The AM radio system has always been the backbone of the Emergency Alert System. We’ve seen, in some of the recent disasters, that cell service is one of the first things to go down.” — Troy A. Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Association and NRB President & CEO, Troy A. Miller, participated in media interviews for the month of July to highlight the importance of preserving AM radio —a critical platform to broadcast messages of faith, freedom, and family to millions across the country. Miller is the leading voice in the national conversation on the AM for Every Vehicle Act on his latest media tour in Washington, DC.His continued mission to the Halls of Congress is to advocate for the passage of the bipartisan AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025. Featured here are Miller's latest news hits that span across the nation's most important communities, the very heartland of America.Featured Interviews:Troy A. Miller, president & CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), recently spoke with Tony Perkins on “Washington Watch,” in an interview at SoConCon 2025, about whether defunding public radio is putting the nation at risk. They also discussed the status of the AM for Every Vehicle Act.“PBS’s funding is not going to hurt the Emergency Alert System, but losing AM radio will,” Miller said. “The AM radio system has always been the backbone of the Emergency Alert System. … We’ve seen, in some of the recent disasters, cell service is one of the first things to go down.”Miller continued: “Cars are one of the most regulated things in America, … so this is not anything new. … We’ve asked for a 10-year sunset on this to give the stations a chance to manage.”On the “Liberty Spenders” podcast with Kristen and Kurt Luidhardt, Miller explained how Christian communicators—from CEOs to podcasters—can shape culture, defend free speech, and build a values-driven economy. He shared how NRB is confronting threats like IRS overreach and FCC mandates, why faith-aligned voices are needed now more than ever, and how the NRB Convention benefits these voices.“Networking is the number one reason people come to NRB,” Miller said. “If you’re a podcaster, you can come to NRB, set up, and get twenty-five, thirty interviews in four days. …If you’re just an audience member and a listener of any form of Christian media, then this is the place to go, because you’re probably going to meet your favorite pastor, radio host, [or] Hollywood Christian celebrity there.”He continued: “God has really blessed us with a spirit of unity. Everybody understands it’s all about the Gospel. We don’t try to tell you what to do in ministry. That’s not our job. God has called you to something in ministry. Our job is to make sure the roads are plowed and as smooth as possible for you to do it.”Troy A. In a piece titled, “Religious Broadcasters Step Up Effort To Secure AM Radio In All Vehicles,” Inside Radio covered NRB’s advocacy efforts for AM radio: “At the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention, President Trump used his appearance to throw his support behind ensuring AM remains in vehicles. … The biggest challenge for the radio industry may be legislative inertia, not support for the proposed AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. … The list of supporters in the House currently sits … well more than the majority needed to pass it.”Dove TV “Focus Today” to talk about the push to get the AM radio bill passed.“A lot of people in America still depend on AM radio, especially rural America, for their news and talk, Christian teaching, and for Christian music,” Miller said.Rita Cosby on the 77 WABC “Cats & Cosby” show.“AM radio reaches over 80 million people on a daily basis,” Miller said. “But the biggest thing is, AM radio is free, over-the-air radio for people to tune into at their own will.”On WAVA’s “The Drive Home” with Greg Seltz, Miller explained the politics behind the issue and why people want to remove AM radio from cars in the first place.“Right now, top programming on AM radio is Christian talk and teach [and] conservative programming,” Miller said. “We’re not asking for any special treatment. We just want the playing field to be fair and equal. And we really think this is a consumer issue too. They should have the option for free, over-the-air radio.”About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller’s leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.​Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.About NRBNRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB ConventionThe annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

