Adventure Awaits at WMAL's 'The All American Book Club' Celebrating Courageous Trailblazers

"The All-American Book Club" Honors Adventurous Women Igniting Faith, Patriotism, Bold Legacy for Future Leaders

"The All-American Book Club" Honors Adventurous Women Igniting Faith, Patriotism, Bold Legacy for Future Leaders: Stories of Faith, Service, and Guidance.

These women don’t just lead; they inspire. Their stories captivate, leaving a legacy for young women rising as tomorrow’s trailblazers.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media , NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club" was inspired by enduring examples of biblical figures like Jesus' mother Mary, Deborah, Ruth, Esther, and Sarah, whose steadfast faith and bravery transformed history, to highlight contemporary pioneers that exemplify an unwavering commitment to faith, love for their country, and selfless service. These women lead with bold determination, carving out new frontiers in their respective fields while nurturing others through guidance and inspiration. Their respective efforts in missions across the globe, through compelling works of literature, and commitment to strengthening families are cultivating a powerful legacy for the next generation of female leaders.Guests will include: Kerry Hasenbalg, CEO of BECOMING Foundation and co-founder of BECOMING Academy; Lynette Eason, best-selling and award-winning author of more than 60 books; Dr. Susan Michael , President of International Christian Embassy Jerusalem USA; Elizabeth Goddard, best-selling author of 60 novels; Kate Angelo, best-selling romantic suspense author."Inspired by biblical heroines whose faith and courage shaped history, these modern trailblazers lead with deep patriotism and fearless faith. Women, like Kerry, Lynette, Susan, Elizabeth, and Kate, explore uncharted territories, leading with conviction and uplifting others through mentorship. Their courage sparks ripples of impact, weaving their passion for service into communities, their written works, and organizations," said Eden Gordon Hill. "These women don’t just lead; they inspire. Their adventurous spirit, like that of biblical forebears, drives them to push boundaries, take risks, and challenge conventions, forging paths for progress. Their stories captivate, leaving a legacy for young women rising as tomorrow’s trailblazers."Kerry Hasenbalg, "The Way of Becoming: 12 Practices for a Thriving Soul," Leader in Soul Care, Speaker, Author, Spiritual DirectorKerry Hasenbalg is a respected speaker, writer, and spiritual director, passionate about soul care and guiding teams and individuals toward faith renewal and emotional healing. Her gift is teaching people how to find the patterns of God’s movements in their lived experiences. As CEO of the BECOMING Foundation and co-founder of the BECOMING Academy, she leads transformative retreats for individuals, couples, and leaders across diverse fields, including faith, business, government, and the arts. Her life and work have taken her to more than 50 countries, meeting high-ranking officials and supporting the vulnerable and underserved. Kerry lives in Pennsylvania with her husband, Scott, and their four children.Lynette Eason, "Final Approach," Best-selling and Award-winning AuthorLynette Eason is the best-selling, award-winning author of over 60 books. Her books have appeared on the USA TODAY, Publishers Weekly, CBA, ECPA, and Parable bestseller lists. She has won numerous awards, including the Carol, the Selah, the Golden Scroll and more. Her novel, "Her Stolen Past" was made into a movie for the Lifetime Movie Network.Lynette teaches at writing conferences all over the country and is a member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Mystery Writers of America, International Thriller Writers, and Faith, Hope, and Love.Dr. Susan Michael, "Encounter the 3D Bible: How to Read the Bible So It Comes to Life," President of International Christian Embassy Jerusalem USA (ICEJ USA)For more than 45 years, Susan has pioneered the development of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in the United States and around the world. She currently serves as the ministry’s USA President and is a member of the ICEJ’s international Board of Directors.Susan is the author of "Encounter the 3D Bible: How to Read the Bible so It Comes to Life," "Antisemitism: What Every Christian Needs to Know and How to Counter It," and "Every Generation’s Story: 75 Years of American Christian Engagement with Israel."Recently honored as a 2023 Christian Woman of Distinction by She Leads America and the U.S. House of Representatives, Susan joins other notable leaders such as Gov. Kristi Noem, Dr. Alveda King, and Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears to have received the distinction. She was also included in the Israel Allies Foundation’s recently released annual listing of Israel’s top 50 Christian Allies from various denominations and church networks around the globe.Elizabeth Goddard, "Perilous Tides," USA Today Best-selling and Christy Award-Winning AuthorElizabeth Goddard is the PW, ECPA, and USA Today bestselling and award-winning author of over 60 novels, including the Missing in Alaska and Rocky Mountain Courage series. Her books have sold more than 1.5 million copies. She is a Christy Award, Carol Award and Reader's Choice Award winner and a Daphne du Maurier Award and HOLT Medallion finalist. When she's not writing, she loves spending time with her family, traveling to find inspiration for her next book, and serving with her husband in ministry.Kate Angelo, "Girl Lost," Best-selling Romantic Suspense AuthorBestselling and award-winning author Kate Angelo once sold a lion to a circus in Shreveport after her mom realized lions weren’t great house pets. Growing up, she was a bookworm, dog groomer, exotic pet wrangler, horse trainer, cowgirl, and teenage pool shark. After aging out of foster care, she cultivated her inner computer nerd and worked as a web programmer, but during a visit to Australia, she encountered Jesus and left the corporate world to pursue a life in ministry.She is an author, minister, and public speaker from Southwest Missouri who works alongside her husband, championing stronger marriages and families. She serves as Vice President and co-founder of their nonprofit, Vanguard Marriage & Family Advocates. And as mom to five adult children, she’s fluent in both sarcasm and eye rolls. Kate is a coffee addict, tech enthusiast, productivity guru, expert knitter, summer fanatic, prayer warrior, dog lover, avid reader, and a big-time klutz – just ask her doctor.Eden Gordon Hill, Eden Gordon Media Founder and host of "All-American Book Club"Eden Gordon Hill’s journey is a testament to the unpredictable yet purpose-driven path guided by her faith in God. During her university days, Eden navigated the Halls of Congress. She led communications for elected leadership in the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate; she spearheaded military and veteran-focused content for the Fox News Channel.She was a political appointee in the first Trump Administration, serving as Senior Advisor of Communications. Her multifaceted career saw her transition between studying in various formats and advancing her public profile through her Strategic Communications studies at Liberty University.After public service on Capitol Hill, she launched her public relations business, Eden Gordon Media. After years of service behind the communications for elected officials, she ran for elected office to advocate for common-sense values.As a veteran spouse, Eden’s life took yet another turn, leading her to host a radio show and podcast dedicated to pro-American books, authors, and talent, with a focus on God, Country, and Family.At the intersection of media and patriotism, she is a Radio Show Host on WMAL in our Nation’s Capital, where her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative.The content resonates with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Her role involves engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Throughout her career journey, Eden attributes her steps and successes to divine guidance, embracing the unexpected turns with gratitude, grace, and a deep sense of purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.