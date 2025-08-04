DEQ Announces Second Wyoming Water Quality Conference

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Water Quality Division (WQD) invites the public and our partners to attend the second Wyoming Water Quality Conference at the University of Wyoming Conference Center in Laramie, Wyoming on October 15-16, 2025.

At the Conference, participants will learn about how the WQD fulfills its mission of protecting and restoring Wyoming’s water quality for current and future generations. The conference will include introductions from senior leadership and special guests. The format will include both general sessions and four tracks of talks prepared to inform, educate, and train.

Conference attendees can learn about:

WQD’s permitting programs and current requirements, including information to help applicants submit complete and technically adequate applications;

For existing permittees, how to use new digital tools to complete and submit monitoring data and compliance reports;

Funding opportunities and best practices for successful projects through WQD’s Nonpoint Source Program, Wyoming’s Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, and WQD’s Emerging Contaminants Program;

Information to help homeowners maintain their septic systems;

Outreach on proposed revisions to Water Quality Rules Chapter 2, Permit Regulations for Discharges to Wyoming Surface Waters and Chapter 27, Underground Injection Control Program Class I and V Wells;

How WQD is responding to Harmful Cyanobacteria Blooms;

And more!

“We are excited to offer this conference again to the public and the industries that we serve,” said Jennifer Zygmunt, WQD Administrator. “The conference is an opportunity to not only educate others about what we do, but also learn from the attendees as well.”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to periodically check the Wyoming Water Quality Conference website (https://deq.wyoming.gov/water-quality/water-quality-conference/). More information will be available soon.

