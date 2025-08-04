CCM Magazine Relaunches with Christian Music Icon Steven Curtis Chapman Cover Reveal

This is more than a celebration — it’s the return of something timeless..” — Amanda Sekulow, Co-Editor of CCM Magazine

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly relaunched CCM Magazine is proud to announce the first new cover story in years, featuring Christian music icon Steven Curtis Chapman. CCM Magazine, the preeminent voice of the Christian music scene, is back and reimagined under new ownership and the cover story kicks off a brand-new era for the storied music brand.Watch the CCM Cover Reveal with Steven Curtis Chapman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lmrbu_x5RNk CCM Magazine co-editor Logan Sekulow sat down with Chapman for a heartfelt trip through memory lane, as Steven opens up about the role the magazine has played in his journey, and reflects on the legacy of his music, faith, and fans.“This is more than a celebration — it’s the return of something timeless,” says co-editor Amanda Sekulow.The digital double cover reveal will be followed by a full-length cover story and a longform video interview on August 6th. Then on August 8th, CCM Magazine will release exclusive new performances of classic tracks from Chapman’s platinum-selling and Grammy & Dove Award-winning album, Speechless, which turns 25 this year – all exclusively available at CCMmagazine.com “I was reading CCM Magazine in 1978,” says Chapman. “It was the coolest thing because that was the music that we loved. The idea that I would ever be in one, much less be on the cover, you know, it was like the cover of Rolling Stone. Well, hey, forget that. The cover of CCM Magazine would be the coolest thing that I could ever imagine.”Earlier this year, CCM Magazine was acquired by Logan and Amanda Sekulow, who announced plans for a full brand relaunch, creating a network of exclusive content with an expansive editorial and digital team, including streaming video, podcasts and much more.Originally founded in 1978, the iconic music publication was the first to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music which had previously been known simply as "Jesus Music." As the Contemporary Christian Music scene mushroomed into a billion-dollar industry, "Christian music" became widely regarded as an actual genre, even though it included rock, pop, hip-hop, punk, metal and other styles of music. ​For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com

