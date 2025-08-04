The Dorchester Awning Company Announces Special Tax-Free Weekend Savings Event

Save The Tax, Get the Shade during Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend, Aug 9-10, 2025.

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dorchester Awning Company LLC, a leading provider of high-quality residential and commercial awnings and shade products, is excited to announce a limited-time promotion coinciding with Massachusetts' annual Tax-Free Weekend: Saturday August 9 through Sunday, August 10, 2025.During this 2-day window, Dorchester Awning is offering exclusive savings for residential retractable awning customers:• State-Mandated Tax Exemption for Residential Purchases: For any retractable awning or retractable re-cover priced at $2,500 or less, and purchased for personal, residential use, the 6.25% Massachusetts sales tax will be waived, per state law. Purchases must be paid in full between Aug 9-10, 2025.• Dorchester’s 6.25% Discount for Larger Residential Orders: If your retractable awning or re-cover exceeds the $2,500 limit, Dorchester Awning will still provide a 6.25% discount on the first $10,000 of any large orders approved and paid in full during the promotion period.“We’re thrilled to help customers take advantage of the state’s tax holiday, and we’re extending the savings to our residential retractable awning customers - with our own 6.25% discount,” said Bilkish Patel, Vice President of Dorchester Awning Company. “It’s the perfect opportunity to invest in comfort, curb appeal, and shade before the summer ends.”To qualify, all orders must be approved and paid in full between August 9-10, 2025. To request a quote, please visit https://www.dorchesterawning.com/tax-free-weekend-awnings , call (781) 798-4184, or email info@dorchesterawning.com.This offer may not be combined with any other offer, discounts or special arrangements.Dorchester Awning Company, LLC is a full-service manufacturer of custom awnings and shade solutions for commercial and residential properties across New England. We work directly with homeowners, builders, contractors, and designers to design, build, and install high-quality, durable products with proven brand loyalty. Dorchester Awning is a registered trademark. For more information, visit www.dorchesterawning.com Sales Contact:Ahmed M Loonat, Vice PresidentThe Dorchester Awning Company, LLC781.798.4184info@dorchesterawning.com

