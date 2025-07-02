Dorchester Awning Company Celebrates 125 Years as New England’s Premier Awning Manufacturer

A New England Original Since 1901 - Custom-Built Awnings & Shade Solutions, Fabricated in Massachusetts and Installed Across the Region

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dorchester Awning Company proudly marks 125 years of continuous operation, standing as one of Massachusetts' longest-running family-owned manufacturing businesses. Since its founding in 1901, the company has evolved from crafting surrey tops for horse-drawn carriages to becoming New England’s leading provider of high-quality commercial and residential awnings and shade systems.As we mark 125 years in business - half as old as the nation itself - we celebrate our American roots and the generations of customers and craftspeople who have shaped our story. This milestone comes as the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, making the upcoming year a momentous one for two enduring American institutions.A Legacy Built in MassachusettsFrom its headquarters and production facility in Middleboro, Massachusetts, The Dorchester Awning Company designs, engineers, fabricates, welds, stitches fabrics, repairs, services and installs a wide range of custom shade solutions. With an in-house team of highly skilled professionals (the best in the industry) - some with over 20 years of service, and a general manager with nearly 35 years of tenure - the company brings an unmatched level of expertise and dedication to every project.Custom Solutions, Built to LastDorchester Awning offers tailored shade structures for homes, businesses, and institutions across eastern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Products include stationary and retractable awnings, sail shades, commercial umbrellas, porch enclosures, pergolas, canopies, outdoor curtains, branded storefront awnings, and large-scale architectural shade structures like the newly completed entrance canopy at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.Premium PartnershipsWhile all custom work is fabricated on-site, Dorchester Awning also partners with top-tier industry brands such as SummerSpace, Eastern Awning, Trivantage, Tempotest, Sunbrella, Sattler, Frankford Umbrellas, MAPES, Corradi, and many others to offer the best fabrics and retractable and fixed shading systems. These partnerships ensure clients receive cutting-edge technology, outstanding performance, and enduring beauty.Celebrating a Dedicated Team"This company’s strength has always come from the pride our team takes in their work and customer service," said Ahmed Loonat, Vice President of Dorchester Awning. "Their talent, loyalty, and attention to detail are what set us apart and allow us to continue delivering the exceptional quality our customers expect. We thank them immensely for their service in achieving this exceptional milestone – providing Awnings of Distinction Since 1901."Looking AheadWith preparations already underway for the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026, Dorchester Awning is planning a series of community projects and customer promotions throughout the upcoming year. As always, the company remains committed to preserving the integrity of historic New England architecture while embracing modern design and innovation.About The Dorchester Awning CompanyDorchester Awning Company, LLC is a full-service manufacturer of custom awnings and shade solutions for commercial and residential properties across New England. We work directly with homeowners, builders, contractors, and designers to design, build, and install high-quality, durable products with proven brand loyalty. Dorchester Awning is a registered trademark. For more information, visit www.dorchesterawning.com

