Raddy Digital Solutions Extends Fibre Network into Wingu Data Centre in Tanzania

Raddy Digital powers into Wingu Tanzania, expanding fibre connectivity and driving faster, smarter, and more reliable digital access across the region.

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingu Africa is pleased to announce that Raddy Digital Solutions , a newly licensed Internet Service Provider, has extended its fibre network into the Wingu Data Centre in Tanzania . This move follows the ongoing expansion of Wingu’s Tier III-standard facility, part of a broader effort to support the region’s rising demand for high-quality digital infrastructure and enterprise-grade connectivity.The partnership brings added value to both organisations and to Tanzania’s growing enterprise market. Raddy Digital Solutions will now leverage Wingu’s carrier-neutral, high-availability platform to deliver fast, fibre-based services to residential users, businesses, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and other ISPs.“We are pleased to establish our presence in the Wingu Data Centre,” said Ramadhani Mlanzi, Raddy Digital Solutions, CEO. “As a company rooted in Tanzania and backed by local manufacturing capabilities, this partnership strengthens our ability to serve enterprise clients with fast, reliable services and helps us scale alongside the country’s digital transformation. Wingu’s neutral infrastructure is exactly what we need to meet the expectations of the market.”For Wingu Africa, the arrival of Raddy Digital Solutions enhances its network ecosystem, offering more choice for customers, improving route diversity, and enabling local interconnection between service providers. It’s another step in Wingu’s long-term commitment to supporting Tanzania’s digital economy.“We’re excited to welcome Raddy Digital Solutions into the Wingu Tanzania facility,” said Freddy Mrema, General Manager, Tanzania Sales at Wingu Africa. “Their presence strengthens the connectivity landscape and gives our clients more agility and access to local expertise.”This achievement reflects the shared vision between both organisations: to build reliable, future-proof infrastructure that supports innovation, economic growth, and a digitally inclusive future across East Africa.About Wingu AfricaWingu is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape. Learn more: www.wingu.africaAbout Raddy Digital SolutionsRaddy Digital Solutions is a Tanzanian Internet Service Provider (ISP) offering fiber-based connectivity to residential, enterprise, and wholesale clients. Backed by the Raddy Group’s extensive manufacturing capabilities—including local fiber cable production and ICT hardware assembly—Raddy delivers reliable, high-performance services rooted in local expertise.In addition, Raddy Digital Solutions, through its sister company Raddy Fiber Solution, builds and maintains fiber infrastructure across the country. This infrastructure is leased to major financial institutions, ISPs and mobile network operators (MNOs) as dark fibre, offering unlimited data capacity. By providing ready-to-use infrastructure, Raddy enables its clients to avoid the heavy capital and operational expenditures associated with building and managing their own fiber networks. Learn more: www.raddyfiber.co.tz

