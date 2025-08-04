Volunteers Sought for 38th Delaware Coastal Cleanup Saturday, Sept. 13

Volunteer at a previous Coastal Cleanup smiling and holding up trash collected off of the beach./DNREC Photo

Registration Open at 45+ Sites for State’s Premier Volunteer Event

Volunteer registration is now open for the 38th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup, set for Saturday, Sept. 13, at more than 45 sites statewide. Hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, this popular annual event invites volunteers to help maintain the state’s beaches and waterways from 9 a.m. to noon. Individuals and groups can sign up at de.gov/coastalcleanup.

Each year, the Delaware Coastal Cleanup draws thousands of volunteers who collect litter, debris and recyclables from shorelines and natural areas. The event directly supports DNREC’s mission to provide quality outdoor recreation experiences while protecting public health and the environment.

“Everyone who participates in the cleanup is playing a role in keeping Delaware’s coastlines, beaches and waterways clean,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said. “We thank you in advance for making a difference today, and for setting an example for others to continue throughout the rest of the year and into the future.”

While the event is the largest cleanup organized by DNREC all year, keeping Delaware beaches and shorelines clean takes more than just a one-day effort. DNREC suggests several ways to make a difference all year long:

Pick up trash . Collect litter found near your home to help keep your neighborhood clean.

. Collect litter found near your home to help keep your neighborhood clean. Leave no trace . Always take all trash and belongings with you when you finish your visit to outdoor spaces like Delaware State Parks, wildlife areas and nature reserves.

. Always take all trash and belongings with you when you finish your visit to outdoor spaces like Delaware State Parks, wildlife areas and nature reserves. Be prepared . Bring gloves and a disposable bag during outdoor activities like hiking, fishing or kayaking, so you can easily and properly dispose of any trash you find.

. Bring gloves and a disposable bag during outdoor activities like hiking, fishing or kayaking, so you can easily and properly dispose of any trash you find. Recycle! Learn more about what can be recycled in Delaware and where your closest drop-off location is for anything recyclable in the state at de.gov/recycling.

For more information about volunteer registration and the cleanup’s continuing history, visit de.gov/coastalcleanup.

