Microsanj Unveils PS700 POSH-TDTR System to Revolutionize Advanced Material Thermal Characterization

Microsanj launches PS700 POSH-TDTR™ for fast, precise nanoscale thermal property analysis.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsanj, a leader in advanced thermal measurement solutions, is excited to introduce the PS700 POSH-TDTR™ System, featuring next-generation Picosecond Optical Sampling for Heat Transfer Analysis with Time-Domain Thermoreflectance (POSH-TDTR) technology.

As modern electronics and semiconductors push the boundaries of design with heterogeneous packaging and ultra-thin films, the need for fast, precise, and reliable measurements of thermal properties has never been more critical. The PS700 POSH-TDTR system addresses this challenge with:
• Immediate thermal characterization of thin films (as little as 10nm) and bulk materials.
• Broad compatibility with materials including silicon, silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, diamond, and more.
• State-of-the-art SanjTHERM™ Software, automating acquisition and analysis—delivering accurate results within minutes.
• Elimination of mechanical delay lines through innovative frequency control, resulting in high throughput and robust workflow.

“Accurate in-plane and cross-plane thermal property measurement is essential for designing next-generation 3D-packaged devices,” said Dr. Mo Shakouri, Co-Founder & CEO, “and the PS700 system is poised to become the standard tool for researchers and engineers.”

“There’s a lack of tools to access thermal properties at the nanoscale, but with contactless techniques like POSH-TDTR, we can reliably extract critical parameters—essential for predicting the behavior of advanced electronic components.” — Professor Stefan Dilhaire, University of Bordeaux

The PS700 is now available for inquiries, demos, and purchase. Full technical specifications and further details can be found on the Microsanj website:
https://microsanj.com/products/specialized-enhancements/posh-tdtr/

