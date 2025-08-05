Submit Release
Investigation Hotline, Leading Toronto Private Investigator, Warns Public About Fake Agencies and Misleading Ads

With consumer scams and deception on the rise, Investigation Hotline urges Canadians to verify private investigators before hiring

The investigation industry is being hijacked by fake players. People deserve better.”
— Mitchell Dubros, Founder, Investigation Hotline
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumer scams and fraud continue to rise across Canada, Toronto private investigation firm Investigation Hotline is warning the public to be extremely cautious when searching for investigative services online. Many of the top search results, especially paid ads, lead to fake agencies, unlicensed private investigators, or out-of-province operators posing as local experts.

"People assume that the top listing means the best provider, but often it’s just whoever paid the most for an ad," says founder Mitchell Dubros, a licensed private investigator. "We’re seeing companies that aren’t even in Ontario using AI-generated websites and fake reviews to appear credible. They bait people with vague promises, take a retainer, and disappear. It’s happening every day."

These deceptive practices can leave clients vulnerable, both financially and emotionally, especially in sensitive cases involving family law, infidelity, fraud, or workplace misconduct.

Investigation Hotline provides a legitimate, transparent alternative. The agency specializes in surveillance, cheating partner investigations, bug and camera detection, corporate integrity cases, and more. A full list of services can be found on the firm’s service overview page. Every client is assigned a licensed investigator, and all fees are clearly explained up front.

“We’ve had a surge in clients coming to us after being misled or scammed,” Dubros adds. “It’s not just unethical. In high-risk or emotionally charged situations, it can make things worse.”

With over 250 verified five-star Google reviews and multiple Top Choice Awards, Investigation Hotline has become Ontario’s most trusted private investigation agency. The firm is known for fast response times, clear communication, and strict client confidentiality.

As demand increases for reliable private investigation services in Toronto, the agency is expanding across Ontario and continuing to advocate for stronger consumer awareness, ethical standards, and transparency in the industry.

For more information or to book a confidential consultation, call +1 416-205-9114 or visit www.investigationhotline.com.

Samantha Stevens
Investigation Hotline Canada Inc
+1 416-205-9114
Licensed Private Investigators Ready To Help - Investigation Hotline

Investigation Hotline, Leading Toronto Private Investigator, Warns Public About Fake Agencies and Misleading Ads

