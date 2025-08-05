Linqura AI Appoints New President to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Ryan Hanley, President

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqura AI, the leading provider of sales and underwriting intelligence solutions for the commercial insurance industry, today announced the promotion of Ryan Hanley from Chief Growth Officer to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Hanley will oversee all business operations including product direction, marketing, business development, and fundraising initiatives. This strategic leadership expansion positions Linqura AI for accelerated growth as the company continues to revolutionize commercial insurance technology.

"We are excited to have Ryan take on this expanded role. He will focus on growth while I will focus on ensuring Linqura AI has the best data and AI in the industry," said Mark Stender, Co-Founder and CEO of Linqura AI. "Ryan works closely with our clients and partners, so he understands the needs of the market and will leverage this perspective to fuel expansion and innovation. Ryan is a great force and visionary in the P&C insurance industry."

Hanley brings extensive insurance and entrepreneurial experience to his expanded role. His deep understanding of market dynamics and client needs has been instrumental in Linqura AI's growth trajectory and product evolution.

"This promotion reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners, while positioning Linqura AI as the “must-have” platform for commercial insurance intelligence," added Stender. "Ryan's vision and leadership will be crucial as we continue to innovate and scale our solutions."

Linqura AI's platform empowers commercial insurance professionals where Open AI tools fall short, by transforming complex data into actionable insights, streamlining workflows, and enhancing decision-making capabilities across the underwriting and sales process.

About Linqura AI

Linqura AI is the premier provider of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions for the commercial insurance industry, solving the industry’s biggest challenges – premium leakage, process friction and knowledge gaps. The company's innovative platform empowers insurance professionals with advanced risk classification, risk assessment, coverage analysis, risk placement and lead generation tools designed to optimize performance and drive growth. Linqura AI is reshaping how commercial insurance is bought, sold and managed with AI-driven precision. For more information, visit Linqura.com.

