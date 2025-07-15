Linqura Named as Newest Member of InsurTech Accelerator 101 Weston Labs

Linqura gives agents access to advanced AI tools that improve risk assessment, streamline policy placement, and strengthen client relationships.” — Ryan Hanley, Chief Growth Officer

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqura, an AI growth engine purpose-built for the complexities of commercial insurance has been accepted as a member of 101 Weston Labs, an InsurTech accelerator focused on innovations for independent insurance agents for the 2025 program. The accelerator, which is a project of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC), works with startups that are innovating in areas like AI, data analytics, process automation, cyber liability, quoting, and more. The program helps advance their efforts by facilitating a network of agents, advisors, and service providers who provide product feedback and operational acumen.

Linqura’s goal is to simplify the chaos independent agents face in placing commercial insurance by reducing the tech stack and delivering instant access to commercial lines expertise, saving 90+ minutes per submission and boosting agent productivity by over 35%. Powered by a proprietary platform and vertical-specific data, Linqura delivers real-time insights, precise carrier placement, and instant coverage recommendations across 40M+ U.S. businesses. It’s not just AI – it’s agent-first automation that gives smaller shops the speed and intelligence of a Fortune 500 carrier.

“Linqura’s mission is to empower every agent with the confidence and capabilities of a specialist on every account, driving unmatched growth potential," said Ryan Hanley, Chief Growth Officer of Linqura. "Open AI tools fall short when it comes to the complexities of business insurance. Linqura gives agents access to advanced AI tools that improve risk assessment, streamline policy placement, and strengthen client relationships.”

The program has welcomed 16 companies since its inception in 2023, all providing innovative solutions in the industry (https://www.101westonlabs.com/our-companies/). The accelerator is on a “rolling” admissions model and is accepting applications for additional 2025 participants now.

“We continue to be excited by the innovations that companies like Linqura are bringing to our industry,” said Aubie Knight, CEO of IIANC. “It’s great to have them involved in 101 Weston Labs and working with us on our combined goal of supporting technology for independent agents.”

About Linqura

Linqura is the AI-powered growth engine transforming the business insurance landscape. By solving the industry’s biggest challenges – premium leakage, process friction, and knowledge gaps – Linqura unlocks $80 billion in premium lift potential for insurers and agents. The platform ensures proper coverage, streamlines workflows, and scales profitability, empowering insurers to grow smarter and faster. Linqura is reshaping how business insurance is bought, sold, and managed with AI-driven precision. To learn more about Linqura, visit linqura.com.

About 101 Weston Labs and IIANC

Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) empowers its members to rise above the competition by offering them the tools and resources to succeed in today’s insurance industry. IIANC is proud to serve as the unrelenting advocate and strategic business partner for nearly 1,000 Trusted Choice® independent insurance agency members across the state. IIANC member agencies represent more than one insurance company, and as a result, can offer clients a wider choice of auto, home, business, life, and health coverages while providing valuable guidance and advocacy. 101 Weston Labs is an InsurTech accelerator founded by IIANC to help develop technology advancements for the independent insurance agency community nationwide. The accelerator supports a cohort of technology companies innovating in areas like AI and data science, advancing their efforts with access to funding, agent product testers, advisors, and consulting from program stakeholders. For more information about IIANC, visit www.iianc.com and for more information about 101 Weston Labs, visit 101WestonLabs.com or contact Pat Cline at pat@101WestonLabs.com.

