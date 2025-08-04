Zeidler Group Expands MMR-Tool to Include UAE Regulatory Coverage 

Zeidler Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a pioneering legal and compliance firm serving the global investment funds industry, is proud to announce the latest expansion of its flagship LegalTech solution, the Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool). This enhancement introduces full regulatory coverage for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), further strengthening the tool’s global compliance offering.With this latest update, the MMR-Tool supports reviews of marketing communications for marketing into the UAE Mainland in line with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Rulebook, specifically the UAE Investment Funds Regulation. This ensures that fund managers can confidently meet regulatory expectations when distributing marketing materials to investors in the region.Built by a global team of experienced investment fund lawyers with years of in-house experience at global asset management firms as well as renowned private practice firms and powered by advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technology, the MMR-Tool delivers lawyer-grade compliance analysis in minutes. It enables fund managers to assess their marketing materials against jurisdiction-specific regulations, quickly, accurately, and at scale.The MMR-Tool’s coverage now spans the US, EU (including national gold-plating requirements), Switzerland, UK, Singapore, and UAE Mainland, with additional jurisdictions already underway.Scott Parkin, Head of US at Zeidler Group, commented:“As a law firm that specialises in complex cross-border matters for asset managers, we are determined to help our clients grow their AUM and build their investor base through new market entries. Adding the laws of the UAE Mainland is a testament to this commitment, as client demand for access to the UAE continues to grow. Our legal team continuously trains the MMR-Tool and works with our clients to ensure it remains the industry’s gold standard, helping fund managers meet regulatory expectations with confidence and clarity.”Serena Goldberg, EVP of Product & Services at Zeidler Group, added:“The MMR Tool offers asset managers a fast, reliable way to navigate complex global marketing rules, empowering their distribution teams without delay. Leveraging AI allows us to create scalable, efficient solutions in areas that have long relied on manual review. Our clients’ trust in the tool continues to drive our innovation and commitment to excellence.”Experience the MMR Tool in ActionDiscover how the Marketing Material Review Tool can streamline your compliance reviews and enhance operational efficiency. Book your personalised demo today for a tailored walkthrough focused on your firm’s specific needs.Alternatively, join us for a live product showcase on Wednesday, 13 August, where we’ll demonstrate the tool’s key features and answer your questions in real time. Register today to reserve your spot About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through collaborative and strategic partnerships, Zeidler Group delivers innovative digital solutions alongside bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Our diverse portfolio of asset management clients includes some of the most esteemed firms in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.