Press Releases

08/01/2025

CT DOAG Honored with GreenerGov

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Honored with GreenerGov Energy Efficiency Award

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is proud to announce it has received the Energy Efficiency Award at this year’s GreenerGov Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) on July 31, 2025. The recognition celebrates CT DoAg's achievement as the state agency with the greatest reduction in overall fuel energy use—a 4% decrease from FY23 to FY24.



The award reflects CT DoAg’s commitment not only to supporting agricultural producers in implementing climate-smart practices, but also to practicing sustainability within its own operations.



CT DoAg continues to explore new ways to reduce its environmental footprint while supporting a resilient and sustainable agricultural future for Connecticut.

For more information on the GreenerGov Initiative, visit Connecticut GreenerGov.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov