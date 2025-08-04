Press Releases

08/01/2025

GOVERNOR LAMONT ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SHOP CONNECTICUT GROWN

GOVERNOR LAMONT ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SHOP CONNECTICUT GROWN DURING NATIONAL FARMERS’ MARKET WEEK

National Farmers Market Week is August 3 to 9, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is encouraging Connecticut residents to support local farmers during National Farmers’ Market Week – which runs from August 3 to 9, 2025 – by visiting some of the more than 100 certified farmers’ markets statewide and purchasing locally grown products designated with the Connecticut Grown logo.

A listing of every certified farmers’ market in Connecticut, along with an interactive map of locations, can be found online at ctgrown.gov/farmersmarkets. That website also contains information about food assistance programs that are accepted at farmers’ markets.

“Connecticut has more than 100 farmers’ markets throughout our state, connecting people to food that is grown, raised, harvested, and prepared right here in our own backyard,” Governor Lamont said. “From the ground to the Sound, shoppers can find everything from just-picked produce, fruit, and herbs to locally raised meats, dairy, shellfish, eggs, honey, and so much more. When you shop at a farmers’ market, you are not only getting good food to nourish your family, but you are also supporting local farmers and the thousands of employees who work for these small businesses.”

“Farmers’ markets represent some of Connecticut’s best attributes – hard working farmers, vibrant communities, and a shared investment in our health and environment,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “If you haven’t visited a farmers’ market yet this season, there’s no better time than now to support local farms and bring the best of Connecticut Grown home.”

The Lamont administration is committed to ensuring that every resident, regardless of income, can enjoy the benefits of fresh, locally grown food. That’s why many markets across Connecticut proudly accept food assistance benefits, including:

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) : Many markets accept SNAP, and offer SNAP-doubling programs, allowing recipients to stretch their food dollars and purchase twice as much eligible product.

Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) : Eligible WIC participants and seniors can receive additional benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, herbs, and honey (Seniors only) at certified farmers’ markets.

To date this year, more than 60,000 individuals have utilized FMNP benefits at farmers’ markets. These programs not only make farmers’ markets more accessible but also put more dollars directly into the hands of local farmers, helping them thrive and grow.

Beyond food, farmers’ markets are hubs of community connection. Throughout National Farmers’ Market Week, markets statewide will host special events, including cooking demonstrations, kids’ activities, and live music. Shoppers can meet the farmers who grow their food, ask questions, get storage and preparation tips, and even walk away with a new recipe or two.

Connecticut Grown is the state program developed by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture that proudly identifies agriculture and aquaculture products from the state. The initiative enables local farmers and food producers to mark their products with an official Connecticut Grown logo, enabling consumers at the point of purchase to distinguish products that are from Connecticut.

Connecticut’s agriculture industry generates an impact of $4 billion on the state’s economy and fosters more than 30,000 jobs. The state has approximately 5,000 farms working 372,000 acres of land.

For more information on agriculture in Connecticut, visit ctgrown.gov.

###

For Immediate Release: August 1, 2025

Contact: David Bednarz

David.Bednarz@ct.gov

860-770-9792 (cell)

ct.gov/governor

